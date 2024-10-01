The sea is a world of freedom. That freedom is about 100,000 merchant ships, 4.0 million fishing vessels, 2.0 million seafarers in over 150 nations, and 11 billion tonnes of cargo that ply the sea for commercial purposes, according to reports of maritime authorities.

Merchantships of different shapes and sizes wander the open ocean among countless numbers of smaller craft that are engaged in one form of trade or the other with little or no regulation. These commercial ships, often referred to as “steel behemoths,” carry almost all the raw materials and finished products required by those who live on land.

“It is true that safer shipping demands a safety culture because maritime incidents are potentially catastrophic.”

Over the years, the emphasis has always been on better shipping with the ultimate objective of creating a better future. So, efforts are made globally to ensure that modern shipping conforms to the highest standards and is the safest, cleanest, and most efficient way to transport cargo around the world.

Since the establishment of the IMO, the shipping industry has had a fairly good safety record. It is true that safer shipping demands a safety culture because maritime incidents are potentially catastrophic.

This year, the IMO celebrated the 2024 World Maritime Day on September 26. The theme for this year’s World Maritime Day is “Navigating the Future: Safety First.” The theme is to enable the IMO to appraise its work to enhance maritime safety and security in line with the protection of the marine environment. While ensuring its regulatory development process safely anticipates the fast pace of technological change and innovation.

The high rate of fatal injuries in shipping is caused by organisational accidents and maritime disasters. Marine accidents can be expensive in terms of human lives and the cost incurred from claims due to damage and pollution to the marine environment. Marine accidents and unintended pollution at sea do not just occur but are products of several factors. Therefore, the sustenance of safety in the shipping industry requires human resources committed to observing safety procedures.

Maritime safety is concerned with the protection of ships, the safety of lives, and the environment, and this has been achieved through the promulgation of international laws. Increased productivity will not engender safety at the ports unless port workers’ safety culture is deep-rooted in excellence. A ship is not automatically as safe as one may think unless those working onboard at all levels would have to create safety through practice at all times. The priorities and preferences expressed by people through safety practice may be a logical reproduction of what the ship owners find to be important. Maritime safety involves the aversion of human losses and injuries, the preservation of marine and coastal environments, and the protection of vessels and their cargo.

The human factor is a complex multidimensional issue that affects maritime safety and marine environmental protection. It involves the entire spectrum of human activities performed by those operating in the maritime industry (ships’ crew, shore-based staff, regulatory bodies, recognised organisations, shipyards, legislators, and other relevant parties). These are institutions and individuals that need to cooperate in order to address human element issues effectively. Data concerning marine accidents and incidents have always been generated and investigated by agencies appointed by governments in coastal states. These are nations where accidents have occurred or by countries flagging such vessels.

An analysis of port accidents from the beginning of the twentieth century contained in the Major Incident Data Service revealed a rise in the number of incidents in the maritime domain. Historical analysis of accidents in seaports shows that human factors were responsible for 16 percent of all port accidents. While the remaining 84 percent of port accidents were caused by other unstated error-producing conditions.

One factor dominates the majority of maritime accidents, and that is human error.

Many developed nations have taken steps to provide certain margins of safety in the marine industry through deliberate government policies. This helps to increase productivity and also enhance overall capacity. The use of sophisticated cranes and other devices to handle cargo, coupled with an assembly of individuals with skills, competencies, and knowledge, influences productivity and safety.

The gifted human resource hypothesis is only valid in terms of productivity when most Nigerians operating in the nation’s marine industry are educated and possess skills necessary to enhance safety. It is to be stressed, however, that the safety margin is not free of cost, as most developing nations consider it inappropriate and economically unprofitable to invest in such additional capacity when resources are scarce.

Experience has shown that shipping companies within or outside Nigeria with high levels of safety report low accident figures, low replacement rates for crews, fewer crew absences, and high productivity. The best-in-class shipping companies are therefore the safest and most productive.

Nigeria must ensure that shipping within our coastal waters conforms to the highest safety, security, and environmental standards. In line with best traditions, we wish all shipowners and seafarers fair wind and following seas as they celebrate the 2024 World Maritime Day. Thank you.

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd).

