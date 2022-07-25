S C O O P (2)

The source said the deceased came home on the fateful night from his first wife’s apartment only to meet a man with his junior wife in their bedroom.

According to the source, the deceased allegedly got hold of the visitor and that in the process, the woman stabbed him twice on his stomach, apparently to pave the way for the lover’s escape and make it look like a robbery attack.

The source said the deceased died as a result of the injury before help could arrive, adding that the quick arrival of the police saved the suspect from being killed by a mob while the suspect has been arrested by the police.

Efforts to get a response from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, proved abortive as calls to his line were not taken and his messages were not replied.”

The editor of the newspaper could not resist publishing another riveting report.

Front page headline: “NDLEA launches fresh raids, seizes N4.9bn cocaine in Lagos ports, others”

“Operatives of the NDLEA have seized fresh consignments of cocaine and heroin with a combined weight of 16.85kg worth over N4.9bn at the Apapa seaport and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, both in Lagos State.

The agency said four persons were being investigated for the 13.65kg cocaine seized on board a ship, MV Karteria, that came into the Apapa port from Santos, Brazil, on Sunday, November 7, barely three weeks after 32.9kg of cocaine was intercepted at the port on another vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, also from Santos, Brazil.

A statement on Sunday by the spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, also said in well-coordinated follow-up operations, no fewer than five persons were arrested in different parts of Lagos and Delta states in connection with the seizure of 3.200kg heroin found on a passenger, Christian Osondu, at the E- Arrival Hall of the MMIA, on Friday, November 5, during the inward clearance of Air Peace flight passengers from South Africa.

According to him, a swift follow-up operation same day led to the arrest of one Onyeka Ude in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos.

Ude, the NDLEA said, reportedly confessed that his elder brother, Ikenna Ude, who was based in South Africa, instructed him to collect the bag containing the drug and hand it over to another person, who was supposed to come from Delta State.

“A second follow-up operation led to the arrest of Abanjo Innocent, who came to Lagos from Delta State to pick the bag containing the drug around Cele Bus Stop, Okota, on Saturday, November 6. He also confessed that he was contracted by one Chinedu Oseki, who is based in South Africa to travel to Lagos to collect the bag and bring it to Agbor Junction, Delta State.

“The third follow-up operation led to the arrest of Ihator Theophilus Isioma at Agbor Junction, Delta State, on Sunday, November 7,” the statement added.

The NDLEA said in Bayelsa State, its operatives on Saturday, 13 November, arrested one Emeka Obeluo from the Anambra West LGA of Anambra State, with 600 grams of heroin.

The suspect, a spare parts dealer based in Douala, Cameroon, had arrived in Yenagoa by waterway to waybill the substance to an undisclosed address in Lagos.

Babafemi also said, “Not less than four suspects were arrested and different quantities of cocaine, cannabis, tramadol and methamphetamine seized from them during weekend raids on Rumuokoro, Elelenwo and Omagwa/Elele communities in Rivers State.

“Those arrested include; Elizabeth Iniama, Sir King Emmanuel, Godgift King, and Amadi Bright.

“A total of 18.51kg of assorted illicit drugs were recovered on Saturday, November 13, when operatives raided a neighbourhood of Bayan Gari, and Sir Ahmadu Bello Way, Bauchi town, Bauchi State, where two suspects, Gabriel Iwagbunan and Ms. Cecilia Ezena, were arrested.

“While 23-year-old Hadiza Ibrahim was arrested on Saturday, November 12, along Okene-Lokoja highway with 54kg of cannabis, one Sunday Nnam aka Idowu, was nabbed same day in the Emene area of Enugu with 45kg of same substance.

“In the same vein, one Umar Muhammad was arrested with 25,700 capsules of Tramadol weighing 15.1kg in Tudun Hatsi area of Gombe.”

If it was not for real, it would have been a comical scoop. It was actually delivered on the front page of “ThisDay” newspaper on November 15, 2021 courtesy of Engineer Sulaiman Hussein Adamu, the Minister of Water Resources.

“For example, we handed over the Central Ogbia project in 2016. A year after, we went back but we discovered that it was under lock and key.

The Federal Government spent N6 billion on that project and we went back and we asked why it was locked up. We were told that the state government was not able to buy chemicals and diesel to run the scheme.

It would cost the state government only about N2 million to N3 million a month. And that’s not the only one. There are many like that. Some of them were abandoned because the state would not even provide adequate security. So some of the equipment were vandalised.

Is it the Federal Government that will go and be manning those water schemes ? That is not our mandate and we don’t have the wherewithal to do that.”

Read also: Scoop

On the same November 15, 2021, “Nigerian Tribune” devoted its front page to a scoop.

Headline: “UNILORIN student beats female lecturer to stupor”

“A 400-level student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, has reportedly beaten his project supervisor, a female lecturer, to stupor.

Tribune Online gathered that the student, simply identified as Captain Walz, is a popular student in the school and reportedly carried out the ugly act because the lecturer refused to cover him for not observing the compulsory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

A source in the university, who said the student has been arrested by the school security operatives and transferred to a police station, added that the offender proceeded to the office of his project supervisor, Mrs. Zakariyya, with the intention of beating her to death.

An eyewitness account had it that, “He went to the woman’s office to seek her help for his issue because he didn’t do the SIWES.

“He entered the woman’s office and started banging the table. The woman abused him and he moved closer to the woman and started slapping the woman.

“The woman tried to escape but he kept pursuing the woman, the lecturer ran into an office but Captain Walz broke the window and started punching her hardly.

“The woman was calling for help but people weren’t around immediately, until later.

“While trying to escape, he pursued the woman till she fell down and had head cut. He then tried to strangle her till she was in a coma”.

Speaking on the development, the Director of Information in the university, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, confirmed that Mrs. Zakariyyah, teaching staff in the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, is now relatively stable and recuperating after the ugly incident of Thursday where she was attacked by a 400Level male student.

“A visit by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, in the company of the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Professor Oladiji; the Director, University Health Services, Dr. Odunola and a few other staff to the victim and her family this morning, Saturday, September 13, 2021, confirmed that.

“The VC, who described the incident as sad and unfortunate, assured that justice shall be done on the matter. He has, however, ordered proper care of the victim on the bill of the university.

“He reiterated his commitment to the welfare of all staff and law-abiding students”.

A second scoop was delivered by “ThisDay” newspaper via Okey Ikechukwu.

Headline: “What the CBN cannot do”

“The CBN cannot do much about the value of the naira for as long as we produce very little, consume much that is not produced here and retain a monoculture economy that is driven by a leadership elite that focuses on distribution and consumption, rather than production.

The calls for diversification of the economy have been on for over decades now. These calls have been so strident, repetitive and over-dramatised by successive governments. That is why, today, the concept has become all but threadbare, tiring, boring and of little interest to many people.