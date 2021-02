In what seemed like a combination of rage and revenge, Donald Trump the 45th President of the United States of America not only threatened to bring down the roof of the White House, he was as good as his word. Instead of a calm acceptance of his electoral defeat and a dignified exit, he chose…

