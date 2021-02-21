Atiku commends FG’s plan to privatise refineries, others

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has commended the move by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to privatise the nation’s refineries and other assets to aid the economy.

Atiku gave the commendation in a statement he personally signed, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay.

“For decades, I have championed the privatisation of our economy and full deregulation of our oil and gas sector, amongst other sectors, for greater service delivery and efficiency,” he said.

He recalled that, “As chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, I advanced these policies which saw our economy achieve 6% GDP growth and created jobs for the masses of our people, and amass the national wealth that enabled us exit the debt trap, and secure our financial independence..”

According to Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, said: “Even though my ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government over the years, I am nevertheless most fulfilled that an administration that once failed to see the wisdom in these sound economic policies, is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of our refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management.”

He noted that it was always better late than never, adding, “I commend the Federal Government for coming on board. I urge that the privatisation process be as transparent as possible, as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy.”

The Adamawa-born politician also pointed out that “It was never about me. My interest has always been the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria, and I am happy to share these ideas, and others, with the government of the day, for the betterment of our nation and its people.”