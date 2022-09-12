Resilience (forging ahead) (3)

After the Fulani who had lived in your area for decades left, what happened next?

We were just living peacefully when we got information from some of them and other people from Kigudu village that we should be ready because they (Fulani) are coming to show us hell. We thought it was a joke. These are people whom we have not touched or talked about touching their property.

But the question is: why should they come back with evil?

When we got the message, my husband gathered the whole community and again, gave a strong warning that nobody should touch anything belonging to the Fulanis that left. And everyone complied.

We were about sleeping on Thursday night when we started hearing gunshots. I listened again but they were too severe to come from our local vigilante. So, I woke my children up. I told them the gunshots were not from the vigilante patrolling our community. We moved to the sitting room.

They told her they were not dealing with women but men. They asked her where her husband was. She told them he is not around and…

At that time, we were confused. Then we saw flames of fire just from outside. When I peeped from the window, it was the car that my son parked. It was set ablaze. The attackers started burning a house before they came close to our house. I later learnt that they had gone to the home of my husband’s second in command where they met the wife.

Did the attackers state their mission?

They told her they were not dealing with women but men. They asked her where her husband was. She told them he is not around and they said, “Okay, do not worry. We’ll not kill you”. When they came to our compound, our young brother, who was taking cover by the car to defend our house, was shot.

Those that know our village will tell you there is no access road. River Kaduna, which passes through there, is our boundary. There is no bridge. The Fulanis started moving from house to house.

When they got to one house where they met women hiding in fear in one room, they only asked them about the whereabouts of their husbands. When they did not get a good response, they shot one woman and her daughter in-law in the arm.

You early mentioned that your attackers were Fulani. Did you identify any of them in the cause of the attack?

Yes. I am very sure that the attackers were Fulani. From where we were still standing, we saw them (Fulani) when they moved to our compound while we were in the sitting room.

Those that entered our compound were more than 30 heavily armed Fulani. I saw them. They shared themselves into groups. I can recollect when they were approaching our gate and started removing a barricade that we used to block the gate. One of the Fulani boys that opened the gate is well known .

When they forcefully entered the flat next to mine, my mate (she is the first wife of our husband) lives in that flat with her daughter, Dorothy Ishaku, aged 25. From there, I heard the sound of gunshots. There was a loud scream above the gunshots and I just knew they had killed her. They shot the daughter and left her. They shot her in the legs.

But then, Dorothy crawled to my flat and told me to open the door, saying that her mother had been killed. When I opened the door, I saw blood all over her. She was bleeding and was in pain. Yet these killers were all over the house and shooting.

She advised me to run or they would kill all of us, if they entered the house. The children were too scared to cry. Outside, fire was burning everywhere. On my part, I was in shock and did not know what to do with a girl bleeding and the kids who may also be killed with me.

It was the same Dorathy, who was shot, that still suggested and insisted that we should go out through the window of the kitchen. There were seven of us in the room. God showed His greatness. I carried my grand-daughter on my back after the rest crawled out.

I don’t even know how I went out through the window because of the size. I just saw myself landing on the ground with my granddaughter fastened to my back. We followed the back of one of the houses that had been set ablaze already.

We carried Dorathy with her bullet wound. We had to drag her on the ground as the little children were helping too. She was crying because of the pain she was going through.

We got to place a bit far off but heard gunshots as if they (attackers) were close to us.

Dorothy told us to leave her to die so that the attackers would not catch up with us and kill us all, but I refused and we kept on dragging her and running. We were all moving into the bush, not knowing where we were going until we got to a river bank.

We didn’t know it was River Kaduna. We dragged her into a sugarcane farm full of mud. We were on the farm at about 1am when it started raining. There were insects and mosquitoes but we felt safe. We could see the light from burning homes in Chibuak. We heard faint sounds of gunshots. We were shivering in the sugarcane farm.

I think it was at 4am that the sound of gunshots stopped. We came out of the farm at 5am. I didn’t know how my son got to hear about the attack. He had already arrived from Kafanchan where he works as a medical official.

He came on a motorbike to where we had managed to reach on our way back. There were villagers also who came to meet us.

He took Dorothy and tied her to his back and rode to the next village. It was from there that they got a canoe that took them to the other side with a car waiting to take her to hospital. She is now receiving treatment.

Where was your husband before you fled with the children?

He was in his room. When they entered my husband’s house they shot him several times but the bullets did not penetrate his body. So, they used a machete on him and cut him several times until he died.

They burnt down our houses, carted away many valuables and rustled about 26 cows in the village. Many people who were injured could not survive because there were no vehicles to take them to hospital.

The Fulanis had sworn that they were coming back because they did not get the men that were their targets.

They said they would finish with the whole community. There is a need for the government to look at the predicament that we are in now. What I have never experienced is what we are facing today.

If the district head of the place, Zonkwa, did not host us, where would we have been? The government should provide protection for all. It should sincerely tackle the crisis in Southern Kaduna so that we can go back and resettle in our community.”