Reflections at 6O

I am just a couple of days old as a 60-year-old woman and I am seeing that I do not understand the meaning of how you feel. Well, truth be told, I feel as good as I felt yesterday. Dedicated to my family, the truth, justice and the common good. I still like the foods I like….Amala and ewedu and brokoto. Kpomo, so big and alive, I literally drown in it.

Truly, hard to eat this in public, but when well cooked…it truly melts in the mouth, but I digress. I also still like my rice in small portions with more veggies and protein, and my love of fruits from when I was twelve remains legendary. From mangoes to helpings of fresh oranges to grapes and pineapples, I am smitten by fruits. But my doctors tell me that I should keep doing what I have been doing since I was young and that it would keep me supple and in good shape.

So there you have it….moderate exercises, sound in body and health and this gives me great joy and a thankful and grateful attitude. The theme for my sixtieth has been Grateful. Thankful. Blessed. I am totally in awe of God’s mercies upon me. But I have also learnt a huge lesson. That what you did ten years ago, be it hard drinking or smoking, will come back to bite you from when you are forty. Your parents’ ailments can attack you if you are not mindful and disciplined, and an inactive and sluggish life prior will undo you at fifty.

This time of ones life is a season to temper your anger. Bristle less…be more pensive and chuck out all toxic people in your life, even if they are your relations. This is not time to start a quarrel or be haughty or prove anything to anyone.

I have also learnt that while she is full of wisdom…it does not really mean that you have knowledge of everything. I am a long life learner. I am learning a new thing daily.

At 60, one should look back with gratitude at the many blessings bestowed and be reminded that it could have been worse. I am thankful for so many things…a glorious career…a kind family in the main…siblings…children and a spouse. It has been a worthy journey and yet my life has just begun.

At this age, young people sometimes think you have had your day. But they make a mistake. I channel so many people older than me who are active, busy, sound in body and mind. From Her Excellency, Mrs Ajoke Murtala Mohammed, who nearing 83 still goes to her garden and is swifter than I am in boots and a wheelbarrow at her feet, to General Yakubu Gowon with whom I am privileged to share October 19th as a birth date still working, chairing occasions while running a foundation.

Add to that, Professor Oyewole Tomori whose ability at over 70 is juggling UN consultancies and AU responsibilities and waking me up at 7am to have a chat while zooming off to Geneva and Sweden and writing papers all over reputable international journals, even a consultant Virologist and Pandemic watcher.

These are people after my heart, a genial former Head of State, a former First Lady of Nigeria who has adopted me and whom I love dearly and proudly call mum, and a scientist of international repute. I have learnt a lot from them. Patience, hardwork… calm and above all, love for humanity, charity and the fear of God. When I grow up…I want to be like them.

I am a baby where senior citizens are. But I have landed on the sixth floor with gratitude in my heart.

We have seen lots of years but we are undaunted by them. We make plans now intentionally. We speak less and listen more. We are kinder…slower to action…detest from violence and be a teacher. I never shun a teachable opportunity.

Three days ago, I took one of the app-driven transportation. It had been ordered by a daughter. So, I got in, my Personal Assistant got the door for me and I sat while she sat up front. The driver did not as much as look at me.

As we drove off…I asked, “Shall we greet”…and his response was it’s a free world if I wanted to it was fine. No courtesies…just crude language to a customer. A business that demands all the courtesies in the world. I have travelled all over the world…most taxi drivers are courteous, except in few countries, and Nigeria is one of them. One would think the app-driven transportation businesses especially because they are ran by mostly educated Nigerians are better…more civilised. But not so….

So, back to my little tale… I rode in silence…My PA wondering if I had stopped teaching as a vocation. I never pass up a teachable moment.

So, when I got to my destination, I told him that in the spirit of a free world I would like to advise. A 5-year-old is a paying client and your boss for the 20 minutes ride. Then I concluded that rudeness and disrespect would not take him very far in the business. And I did not speak in English. I spoke in his native tongue. It was a shamefaced rider bowing down that left my house that day.

At 60…I do not think we should dress inappropriately…Feel comfortable but earn the respect. Don’t dismiss someone because they are younger. Support a cause. Pay someone’s school fees. Save towards it. Let it not be your child. Show up at people’s social events. Be gracious. We may be ageing but we are certainly not old. I feel energised…my wings are broader and stronger…my eyes more discerning…I am ready for the world.

And I will love myself..

Not be selfish but have genuine self love.

I have, by the grace of God, arrived at the sixth gloor…Hello world…

60 is the new 30’s…Applause! Applause! Thank you all very much. You may be seated.