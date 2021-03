George Floyd. Knee on the neck. I can’t breathe. The symbolic cues that signalled a massive protest by those still considered slaves and unworthy by white supremacists. Countless names of blacks who suffered police brutality and did not make it alive. Countless others who daily walk American streets with fear in their hearts, especially young…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login