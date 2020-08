Race for WTO DG: Can Okonjo-Iweala win against the odds? Yes, she can!

If having an outstanding CV and a global profile is enough to win the contest for the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala would be a shoo-in for the top job. Truth is, of the eight candidates for the DG post, Okonjo-Iweala has the most intimidating and awe-inspiring credentials. Nigeria’s…