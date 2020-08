Nigeria is a country adrift: from the Boko Haram armed insurgency still raging in the Northeast; insecurity and wanton killings in the Northwest and Northcentral regions; pogroms in Southern Kaduna; organised gangs/cults, kidnappings and armed robberies in southern Nigeria; repression of minority groups and police killings and brutality. Worse, the state has been helpless…

