The first and only time former President Trump met Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2018 at the White House, Trump was so disappointed that, according to the Financial Times, he told “aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again.” However, things have since changed and Buhari is now a model for Trump….

