Leadership and the law of attraction

There is a tiny line between the leadership of organisations and nations. A prosperous nation will likely have multiple successful organisations in it. Leadership starts from the family, where leaders are raised and moulded. Once there are no family values, a country will manifest discordantly with an ideal society.

In my articles, Nigeria serves as an example due to its blessings. I contemplate asking God why we lack good leaders. Anticipating His response, He’d likely say, ‘I granted free will. Nigeria’s people decide how to manage their abundance.’ Despite challenges, my love for Nigeria persists. A transformative leader could elevate Nigerians to heights, making them the best, utilising the nation’s resources, people, and diversity.

Don’t dismiss my claim on Nigeria’s potential with a mediocre leader. In the USA, Nigerian immigrants excel as the most educated across diverse fields. However, the flip side includes infamous scams. A Nigerian once scammed a Brazilian bank with a fictitious airport, causing its collapse. Consider the intellect, envisioning a Nigeria led by genuine leaders. The possibilities are profound—imagine the positive outcomes.

Our leaders shape and permit our reality, attracting consequences. Nigerians unite when personal gains are at stake, transcending regional affiliations. Where benefits exist, divisive slogans fade. Unity prevails when individuals benefit. In Nigeria, alliances shift based on shared power or resource exploitation. Perceived opponents become allies if agreements align with personal interests. The nation operates on a principle of no permanent enemies, only permanent interests, fostering cooperation for personal gain in politics and resource allocation.

Before delving into the application of the law of attraction and leadership to Nigeria’s insecurity, a crucial message to new leaders is essential. Upon assuming leadership, four immediate manifestations are vital to prevent a void. The leader must swiftly adapt, as nature abhors a vacuum, and a leadership vacuum, like that created by Buhari, and allows potential harm. Change is the second expectation, requiring confidence to address inefficiencies or ethical concerns promptly. Thirdly, rapid delivery of results or growth justifies the leadership position. Lastly, effective influence is crucial for instigating desired changes.

My concern about Nigerian leadership lies in the fear of perpetuating damaging practices. Leaders wield significant influence, and if they impart misguided views on leadership, the consequences are immense. Followers tend to emulate leaders, often adopting detrimental behaviours. Corruption persists as individuals aspire to replicate the wealth accumulation they witnessed in their leaders. Until this cycle breaks, eradicating corruption from Nigeria’s public finances remains a distant challenge, reflecting the impact of flawed leadership values.

Leaders aim to surpass predecessors, often in wealth and power, creating a cycle of emulation. Without robust institutions ensuring accountability, this pursuit often results in negative records. The absence of consequences for actions contributes to this trend. A lack of strong institutions allows individuals like Emefiele to potentially escape accountability, reflecting Nigeria’s current state as a country where actions carry little consequence.

Betty Edu’s request to deposit a large sum into an individual account might seem justified, given precedent, despite legal prohibitions. The call for her resignation challenges our commitment to change. If it dissipates, the struggle for reform may persist, leaving little hope for Nigeria’s future. Advising Edu to resign for failing to initiate necessary changes in her ministry, I emphasise that past actions shape present and future consequences, underscoring the urgent need for structured leadership selection processes and robust institutions in Nigeria.

‘Dem’ says Atiku wants to contest in 2027. What a funny comedy clip. The country needed Atiku in 2019 to avert the continuation of the damage Buhari had done for four years. Nigeria never needs Atiku beyond 2019. I will leave that story for another day, but not without a question. What has Atiku Abubakar contributed to the North, where he expects to get majority votes? After years of attempts, Nigeria can’t gamble to attract what Atiku’s presidency will offer. We would be better with another choice, not Atiku.

Nigeria once enjoyed peace, facing only occasional crimes. Despite governors having sizable security votes, some argued against stealing public funds. However, unused security funds fueled political rivalries, contributing to the surge in insecurity, including banditry, kidnappings, and insurgencies like Boko Haram and IPOB. The political structure inadvertently attracted and allowed such threats to national unity and safety.

Our leaders created security votes that were not needed but as an avenue to steal money rather than creating development votes. Accountability would be easier if the votes were called development votes with clear objectives to provide jobs by creating technology and farming hubs. We would have seen infrastructures and developments that would engage our youth before they become idle hands and lured into crime.

Our security votes attracted, created, and allowed insecurity. The youth who are idle have no choice but to be puppets in the hands of criminals and politicians because they meet them in hungry mode.

Imagine other developed countries also focused on security at the instance of development and empowerment; they would have been unable to fight insecurities when needed. Leaders are to be mindful of what they focus on, as what is focused on has manifestation and consequences for the followers. Leaders should be more careful of what they reward, as followers will repeat what is being rewarded.

The law of attraction is prominent in individuals and groups. However, it has multiplier effects when leaders make decisions or create an environment that creates, attracts, and allows undesirable consequences for their followers.