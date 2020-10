In January, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed gave an interview to the German broadcaster DW where he comprehensively and repeatedly denied all knowledge of the “Protection from Internet Falsehood & Manipulation” bill, also known as the “Social Media” bill. When DW’s Tim Sebastian asked him point blank “Are you in support of this bill or…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE