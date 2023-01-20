Importance of stress management in HRM (2)

We started to talk about the importance of stress management in the workplace last week. We all know without a doubt that life everywhere in the world has become more stressful. We were told in the past that as we get more technological our stress levels will decrease. Alas that is not the situation.

When used effectively, rewards and recognition can improve employee engagement, motivation, and productivity. And is a powerful tool. There is however still a lot of room for improvement in this area because currently this is not being practised as it should be. The good news is that creating a rewards and recognition culture is not as difficult as it may seem.

Before you start implementing, get the whole team onboard with the idea of a rewards and recognition culture. Have a clear idea of what you want to achieve. Is it to improve employee engagement, boost morale or increase productivity to mention a few.

Mental health is often viewed as a taboo topic. However, with the recent rise in awareness of mental health issues, companies are beginning to offer mental health services to their employees. Mental health sessions provide a safe space for employees to talk about theirs with a trained professional.

Sessions can help employees identify their stressors and develop coping mechanisms to deal with them. They can also provide employees with tools to manage their anxiety and depression. They can also help HRM identify employees who are struggling with their mental health thereby helping to create a more supportive work environment for all employees.

There is concrete evidence that working long hours can lead to burnout. Working more than 40 hours a week exposes one to greater risk for developing health problems like anxiety and depression.

A remedy is to offer flexible work schedules and promote work-life balance in order to help reduce stress and improve productivity. Also offering perks like paid time off for medicals or errands can show employees that their well-being is important. Stress levels reduce and a healthy work – life balance is achieved.

Organisations must create a healthy and safe work environment with clear policies and procedures in place regarding health and safety concerns. Resources to manage stress levels must also be provided. This could include access to mental health services, relaxation techniques, or just regular check-ins with their supervisor.

Signs of stress in the workplace can include changes in behaviour, productivity levels, or even physical symptoms. By being attuned to these signs, HRM can take action to help employees before things get too out of hand.

Employee stress is one of the leading causes of absenteeism and turnover in the workplace. Encouraging growth management practices can help reduce stress levels for employees. This can include providing opportunities for employee development and training. Encouraging employees to take on new challenges and responsibilities. Supporting employees in achieving work-life balance. Promoting a healthy lifestyle for employees through wellness programs. Recognizing and Conflict can also be a source of stress and this should be resolved for a win- win situation. Try mediation, which involves HRM meeting with both parties involved and helping them come to a resolution.

If mediation is unsuccessful or not an option, then try arbitration. This involves bringing in an impartial third party who after hearing both sides make a binding decision on the matter.

The last resort is litigation, only to be used when all other options fail. This involves court and letting a judge or jury decide on the matter.

Whichever method, conflict resolution must be done in a way that is fair to all parties involved and does not damage company morale.

Conducting regular surveys and collecting feedback from employees is another way of ensuring stress relief. We have done detailed breakdowns of surveys. In past columns. The purpose of these surveys is to identify any areas where employees are feeling stressed or unhappy. Once these areas have been identified, HR can take steps to address them and make changes to reduce stress levels for employees.

One of the best ways to reduce stress in the workplace is to promote a positive work culture. This includes things like having a clear vision and values for the company, fostering open communication, and encouraging a sense of camaraderie among employees. When employees feel like they are part of a positive and supportive work environment, they are more likely to be happy and productive.

HR plays sets the tone and should create policies and programs that support a positive work environment, this will make a big impact on productivity.

There should be a stress management policy in place that employees can reference if they are feeling overwhelmed and they should know that it exists. This policy should outline the different stress management resources and services that are available to employees.

No one can work at their true potential with stress weighing them down. To create a productive workplace, stress management must be a priority. By taking proactive measures to address stress, HRM can create a more positive work environment and lead to increased productivity and engagement from employees.

Stress management is crucial in HRM because it helps to ensure that employees can cope with the demands of their job. It can also help to improve employee productivity and morale. It is important to tailor stress management solutions to the individual needs of each employee.

Take all this in, evaluate your company culture and have a great weekend.