How do you assess the character of a leader?

“A leader’s competence may get them to the top, but their character will keep them there.”

The world is full of skilled and charismatic leaders, but when faced with adversity, not all leaders stand the test of time. What distinguishes those who inspire, motivate, and build lasting legacies from those whose influence fades when the pressure mounts? The answer lies in one often-overlooked trait: character.

It is easy to focus on a leader’s results, strategy, or achievements, but behind the numbers, a leader’s character, their integrity, resilience, and ethical foundation, determines whether they can truly lead. Character is not only the foundation of trust but also the compass that guides a leader through crises and long-term success. But how do you assess something as intrinsic and elusive as character?

Consider this: Leadership is fundamentally about relationships between the leader and their team, their clients, or their stakeholders. And what is the cornerstone of any strong relationship? Trust. Trust is built on character. Without character, a leader might win short-term victories, but they will lack the foundation necessary for sustaining long-term success. A leader’s competence may get them to the top, but their character will keep them there.

Take a look at any major leadership failure in recent history, and you will often find that the underlying cause was not a lack of skill or talent but a lack of integrity or ethical judgement. Character drives decision-making, particularly when choices are difficult, and it is the differentiator between a leader who leaves a positive legacy and one who doesn’t.

While skills can be honed and strategies adapted, character is the internal compass that remains steady, guiding a leader through ethical dilemmas, interpersonal challenges, and crises. It is this internal consistency that makes leaders worthy of the trust and respect of those they lead.

Character, of course, is multifaceted. When evaluating leadership character, we must look at a range of traits. Here are the key qualities that define a leader’s character:

Integrity is often considered the bedrock of character. It is the unwavering commitment to doing what is right, even when it’s inconvenient or when no one is looking. Leaders with integrity keep their word, follow through on promises, and make decisions that align with their ethical beliefs. Consider a CEO who chooses to make a tough decision that may not benefit the company in the short term but serves the greater good of their team or the community. Integrity is what drives those decisions.

Leaders who recognise that they do not have all the answers are more likely to inspire loyalty and collaboration. Humility allows leaders to learn from others, admit their mistakes, and grow. A humble leader focuses on the success of their team rather than their own ego. They ask, “How can I serve?” instead of “What can I gain?”

In today’s diverse and global work environments, empathy is a crucial leadership trait. Leaders who show empathy can understand and relate to the perspectives and emotions of others. This trait fosters strong, genuine connections with their teams, leading to higher engagement and productivity. A leader who listens and values the experiences of their employees builds a culture of inclusion and respect.

Courage is the ability to make difficult decisions, often in the face of uncertainty or opposition. Leaders with courage are willing to take risks, stand by their convictions, and lead through change. Whether it’s addressing systemic issues in the organisation or speaking out against unethical behaviour, courageous leaders act with strength and conviction.

The ability to recognise and manage one’s own emotions while navigating complex interpersonal dynamics is critical. Leaders with high emotional intelligence are adept at managing stress, resolving conflicts, and fostering a positive work environment. They understand that leadership is not just about decisions and strategies but about people.

Assessing character, particularly in a leadership context, requires a close observation of a leader’s actions, decisions, and interactions over time. Here are a few practical ways to evaluate a leader’s character:

Observe their behaviour under pressure: Character often reveals itself in moments of crisis or stress. Leaders who maintain their integrity, calm, and ethical compass during difficult times demonstrate strong character. Ask yourself: How does this leader respond when things aren’t going their way? Do they blame others or take responsibility?

Evaluate their relationships: A leader’s character can often be seen in how they treat those who cannot offer them anything in return. Do they show respect to all employees, regardless of rank or status? Leaders who are kind and empathetic, not only to their peers but to everyone they interact with, exhibit strong character.

Listen to how they handle failure: Leaders with character acknowledge their mistakes and use them as learning opportunities. Do they admit fault, or do they deflect responsibility? Do they seek to improve, or do they place the blame elsewhere?

Examine consistency between words and actions: Leaders who consistently follow through on their promises, aligning their actions with their stated values, exhibit strong character. Look for any discrepancies between what a leader says and what they do.

While the core traits of leadership character are universal, the way they are expressed can vary across cultures. For example, humility may be highly valued in Eastern cultures, where leaders often lead quietly, putting the group before themselves. In Western cultures, confidence and assertiveness are often seen as hallmarks of leadership, though these can still coexist with humility.

Effective global leaders understand these cultural nuances and adjust their behaviours accordingly. However, regardless of cultural context, the underlying principle remains the same: leaders who build trust and exhibit integrity are the ones who endure.

Leadership character is not a fixed trait; it can be cultivated and developed. For leaders who wish to strengthen their character, the first step is self-awareness. Engage in regular self-reflection and seek feedback from trusted colleagues and mentors. Ask yourself: Am I acting with integrity in my decisions? Do I listen and show empathy to those around me? Where can I improve?

So, assessing the character of a leader is not about looking at their results or accomplishments alone; it is about understanding the traits that drive their actions. Leaders with strong character create lasting trust, foster genuine relationships, and guide their organisations through both success and adversity. Ultimately, character is what separates good leaders from great ones, and it’s what defines a legacy that endures long after the leader has left the stage.

About the author:

Dr Toye Sobande is a strategic leadership expert, lawyer, public speaker, and trainer. He is the CEO of Stephens Leadership Consultancy LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm offering creative insight and solutions to businesses and leaders. Email: [email protected]