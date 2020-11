He has drank water’ or ‘He has drunk water’: Participles in English Language

The choice of appropriate forms of verbs is a problematic aspect of English usage among numerous non-native speakers. Verbs exist in three main forms, namely: present (sing), past (sang) and participle, which splits into present participle (singing) and past participle (sung). By the same token, this treatise will focus on the past participial forms of…