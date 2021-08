Has the last embers of the Arab Spring been snuffed out?

In December 2010, a Tunisian street fruit vendor, Mohammed Bouazizi, set himself on fire in the front of a government office in Sidi Bouzid to protest acute joblessness and oppression by the state. His self-immolation set off a revolutionary movement that rippled across the Middle East and North Africa, toppling long-standing authoritarian regimes in Tunisia,…