Go ahead, just do it!

I’ll begin today’s article with a quote I saw somewhere that says, “In every field of human endeavour, there are always three categories of people: those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who end up wondering what happened.”

The following story of someone very close to me, I believe, will speak to a couple of people out there, and if it even serves to inspire them too, then that would be all well and good.

This my “Egbon”, while telling me his story, said, “I never knew I could fly a plane until the first time I got into a cockpit and actually flew a plane. And the first person I told about my first flight greatly discouraged me. I didn’t think I could ever be a radio presenter until I got the chance to present a programme on the radio, and I did it. And the people around me at the time did their level best to tear me down every time I came off the radio at the end of a show.

I’m also one of those who sincerely believes we should be very careful who we point to as role models for our younger ones.

From this, I learned two important lessons: first, there are some things in this life that you’re never going to be able to do until you just do them; second, some people only resent the greatness in you because it exposes their mediocrity.

Did you know that the establishment of this radio station (name withheld) was never originally meant for me? I was happy living in England, and I never prayed or asked for God to send me to Nigeria. The idea of the radio station was passed on to me because the young woman to whom God first gave the idea decided not to pursue it. She didn’t think the concept of such a station made sense. How sad, then, that after the station was set up, she ended up applying for a job there, seeking to be an employee at a place where she should have been the employer. There are great projects that God has planted inside you, waiting to be born.

They are too important for Him to let them be buried with you. If you don’t run with them now, they will be taken away from you and given to someone else. Then you will suffer the indignity of watching that person take credit for what you end up realising—too late—that it was YOU who should have done it. God forbid that should ever be your experience.”

Oftentimes, the things God has in store for us are so big that we get scared and end up running in the opposite direction. We see ourselves as “grasshoppers,” too small, inadequate, or unqualified to take up such a gargantuan challenge. And then, sadly, we have some people who have the required vision, the best of ideas, and all the ability to succeed but still lack one crucial ingredient. The will. Success has never been for the faint-hearted, and greatness has never been, nor ever will be, for those who fail to dare. Those who succeed in life aren’t always the strongest or the best qualified. It will often come down to those who “just do it.”.

We must model what we want to see in our children; otherwise, we’ll just be deceiving ourselves and wasting our time. I’m also one of those who sincerely believes we should be very careful who we point to as role models for our younger ones. It’s far better if we sing the praises of those who made it in spite of the system (often the biggest obstacle), but without having to cheat the system. Unfortunately, it’s the ones who cheat the system that we tend to most admire and look up to. To use our lingo, they are the “smart” ones.

A 25-year-old can serve as a role model to a 40-year-old, as long as they inspire each other to be better and realise their potential. Tolu Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, was renowned for her bravery in defending her country against Boko Haram terrorists. Her tragic death at just 24 left a lasting impact on the nation, as many would have been inspired by her ability, courage, and determination to break convention. Such role models and national heroes should be made of.

The lack of promoting deserving role models contributes to the rise of moneybags, crooks, and those with unclear income sources. These individuals degrade society by presenting themselves as role models to a generation of Nigerian youths who prioritise a flashy lifestyle over a healthy financial foundation. To achieve social rebirth, it is crucial to identify and promote individuals who embody the necessary values and understand the necessary actions.

Changing the nation…one mind at a time