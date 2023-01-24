For the record: Tinubu is a documented drug-trafficker (1)

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a documented trafficker. Mr Tinubu is not fit to be president. David Hundeyin, a BusinessDay columnist, presented overwhelming evidence of Mr Tinubu’s drug-trafficking past in an article on July 13th, 2022 (https://westafricaweekly.substack.com/p/bola-ahmed-tinubu-from-drug-lord), which for some bizarre reason has been slow to make it to the mainstream Nigerian media. I present for the record cogent details about the evidence Mr Hundeyin so courageously unearthed. Excerpts viz.

United States District Court

Northern District of Illinois

Eastern Division

United States of America, plaintiff, v. funds in account 263226700 held by first heritage bank in the name of Bola Tinubu, funds in accounts 39483134, 39483396, 4650279566, 00400220, 39936404, 39936383, held by citibank, n.a. in the name of Bola Tinubu or compass finance & investment co., funds in accounts 52050-89451952, 52050-89451952, 52050-89451953 held by citiban, international in the name of Bola Tinubu, defendants.

Verified complaint for forfeiture

The United States of America, by its attorney, Micheal J. Shepard, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, for its verified complaint for forfeiture, states as follows:

1. This is a forfeiture action under 21 U.S.C & 881 and 18 U.S.C. & 981. This court has jurisdiction over this action pursuant to 28 U.S.C && 1345 and 1355.

2. The defendant funds are located in the above-described accounts and were SEIZED pursuant to process issued by this court. This court has venue in this matter pursuant to 28 U.S.C. & 1355 because CRIMINAL ACTIVITY giving rise to this forfeiture action occurred in this district.

3. This complaint is verified by the affidavit of Special Agent Kevin Moss which is attached hereto and incorporated by reference in this complaint.

4. As is stated more fully in the attached affidavit, beginning as early as 1988, Adegboyega Mueez Akande, with others, operated a organization which distributed white heroin, a controlled substance under title 21 of the United States code.

5. As is stated more fully in the attached affidavit, this distribution operation was conducted on a large scale and the proceeds of the operation were substantial. The defendant funds represent proceeds of this operation or property involved in money laundering.

6. By reason of facts set forth above and in the attached affidavit, there is probable cause to believe that the defendant funds represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking and further represent property involved in money laundering in violation of 18 U.S.C. && 1956 and 1957. The defendant funds are therefore forfeitable to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. & 881 and 18 U.S.C. &981.

Wherefore, the United States requests:

1. that the defendant funds be proceeded against for forfeiture and condemnation, that warrants of seizure and monition issue and that due notice be given to all interested parties to appear and show cause why the forfeiture should not be decreed; and

2. that the court adjudge and decree that the defendant funds be forfeited to the United States and that the defendant funds be disposed according to the law.

Respectfully submitted,

Michael J. Shepard

United States Attorney

[Signature]

By: MARSHA A. McCLELLAN

Assistant United States Attorney

219 South Dearborn Street

Chicago, Illinois 60604

(312) 353 – 2814

See link to cache of US court documents as facilitated by Mr Hundeyin in his July 13th 2022 article viz. https://www.scribd.com/document/580028043/Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu-Heroin-Trafficking-Indictment