Empowering Nigeria’s teachers: The key to long-term educational reform

In Nigeria, the discourse around educational reform often emphasises infrastructure, curriculum changes, and technological advancements. Yet, at the heart of any meaningful progress is the teacher—a figure pivotal to student success but frequently undervalued and overextended in the current system. To effect sustainable change, Nigeria must start by empowering its educators, granting them the autonomy, resources, and recognition essential to their roles. Without these, efforts to enhance educational outcomes will likely falter.

The value of professional respect and recognition

Consider Mrs Adenike, a primary school teacher in Lagos who has dedicated over a decade to her students. “We’re always told about what needs to be improved, but rarely about what we do well,” she reflects. For educators like her, recognition isn’t just a matter of personal morale—it’s crucial for maintaining the energy and motivation required to engage Nigeria’s increasingly diverse student population. Research from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) highlights that teacher motivation directly impacts student performance, a link too often overlooked in Nigeria’s educational policy landscape.

Read also: Kwara govt empowers 500 teachers on digital skills

Inadequate recognition is just one part of the problem. Many teachers face a relentless cycle of critique rather than a balanced approach that includes acknowledgement of successes. The implications of this environment extend far beyond individual dissatisfaction; they foster a culture where educators feel undervalued, leading to high turnover rates and diminished classroom engagement.

Autonomy as a catalyst for innovation and adaptation

Autonomy is a cornerstone of effective teaching, yet in Nigeria, it remains largely elusive. Mr Eddy Edo Omoregbe, a senior tutor at a sixth-form college in Lagos, captures this sentiment: “Every class has a different dynamic. What worked brilliantly last term might be ineffective today because my students have changed.” Yet, rigid protocols often restrict teachers’ ability to adapt, inhibiting their potential to innovate in the classroom.

In developed education systems, teacher autonomy is linked to higher job satisfaction and improved student outcomes. A 2022 study by UNESCO found that teachers who had greater flexibility in instructional methods were more likely to introduce creative learning solutions that enhanced student engagement. For Nigeria to nurture a generation of resilient, adaptive students, it must first allow teachers the freedom to experiment with diverse teaching methodologies.

Celebrating success while fostering individual growth

In Nigerian schools, it’s common to issue collective feedback to address individual challenges—a practice that can inadvertently diminish collective morale. However, schools should be places of collective celebration and individual mentorship. Mrs Rosemary Dokun, the principal of Bridge House College, Ikoyi, Lagos, advocates for this balanced approach: “When we celebrate each teacher’s unique contributions, we elevate the whole team.”

“Many teachers face a relentless cycle of critique rather than a balanced approach that includes acknowledgement of successes.”

Positive reinforcement, paired with private, constructive feedback, can cultivate a supportive school culture where teachers feel both valued and motivated to grow. This approach could mark a shift from the common perception that teachers are merely implementers of policy to a more progressive view that positions them as active agents of change within the education system.

Read also: Oyebanji warns head teachers against usage of Ekiti schools for events

The socio-economic implications of teacher autonomy and support

In Nigeria, where socio-economic divides are stark, the autonomy and morale of teachers are especially significant. Nigeria’s educational system serves a diverse population, from affluent urban centres to remote rural areas with limited resources. Educators in under-resourced areas are expected to deliver quality education despite chronic shortages of materials and insufficient institutional support.

Allowing teachers to adapt lessons to the realities of their classrooms could better serve Nigeria’s lower-income students. For instance, in rural areas where resources are scarce, teachers could employ context-sensitive methods that resonate more deeply with students’ lived experiences. Such autonomy could also foster an educational environment that values cultural and regional diversity, which is crucial in a country as varied as Nigeria.

A broader framework for systemic change

The challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector are symptomatic of broader systemic issues, including inconsistent policy implementation and a lack of substantial investment in human capital. Recent data from Nigeria’s Ministry of Education indicates that public spending on education remains well below the UNESCO-recommended 15-20 percent of total government expenditure, leaving schools understaffed and under-resourced.

Addressing these issues will require a strategic policy shift that places teachers at the centre of reform efforts. This could involve the establishment of structured professional development programmes, mentorship initiatives, and performance-based incentives that go beyond mere salary adjustments. Additionally, improved transparency in resource allocation would ensure that funds reach schools and educators rather than getting lost in bureaucratic processes.

Learning from other education systems

Nigeria is not alone in facing these challenges. Countries such as Finland and Singapore have transformed their education systems by prioritising teacher training, autonomy, and respect. In Singapore, for example, teachers undergo rigorous, continuous training, and their insights are valued in policy discussions. Finnish teachers likewise enjoy a high degree of autonomy, which has been linked to the country’s consistently high educational outcomes.

In Ghana, a neighbouring country, similar efforts to empower teachers have seen positive results. By investing in teacher training and creating community-centred feedback loops, Ghana has managed to improve retention rates and classroom performance. Such models illustrate that teacher empowerment isn’t just an educational strategy—it’s an economic one, laying the foundation for a more skilled and capable workforce.

Read also: Teachers’ training seen driving Nigeria’s next generation

Building a culture of support and progress

In the quest for educational reform, Nigeria’s teachers must no longer be sidelined. They are not merely cogs in an academic machine but are the heart of any transformative change. Leaders must recognise that teachers are the linchpin of development, especially in a system as overburdened as Nigeria’s. Empowering them with autonomy, respecting their professional insights, and acknowledging their contributions will inspire a generation of students capable of navigating Nigeria’s unique socio-economic landscape.

For Nigeria, genuine progress means building a culture that values, supports, and believes in its teachers. This shift will require more than policy adjustments; it calls for a national commitment to transforming the educational landscape—beginning with those who shape it most directly. Only by prioritising the empowerment and well-being of teachers can Nigeria hope to cultivate the leaders, innovators, and thinkers needed for its future.

Share