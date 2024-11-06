Kwara govt empowers 500 teachers on digital skills

No fewer than 500 teachers drawn from five Local Government Areas of Kwara State were taken through a modern learning approach workshop organised by Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP), in collaboration with Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

Speaking on rationale behind the training held at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Ilorin, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, explained that the initiative was an online educational approach that would provide continuous access to quality education.

The five Local Government Areas that participated in the first phase are; Moro, Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Oyun and Offa.

The Commissioner added that the the training was to improve teachers’ knowledge and expertise to face computer age challenges, as the State was set to move from analog to digital.

Modibbo Kawu, stated that the present administration had embarked on series of workshops for teachers across the State in response to the resolution of global education solution.

While expressing hope that the training will increase the output of teachers positively in the classroom, she advised participants to put to use knowledge gained in the workshop and impact positively on their students for overall growth and development.

Earlier, Abdulrasaq Olooru? Director, Human Capital Development, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, lauded the State Government for investing in manpower development in teaching profession.

Olooru encouraged participants to put all they have learnt during the workshop into action, even as he urged them to always upgrade their knowledge.

Bala Dada, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Education Officer, said that the programme was developed by the UNICEF in partnership with Microsoft and others, to provide access to Nigeria education curriculum from anywhere in the country.

He however advised the participants to see the workshop as a golden opportunity that would afford them the right approach in their job interaction.

