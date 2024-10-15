Elections and drivers of the nation

Politics is often seen as a strategic game, where alliances shift and the concept of permanent friends or foes is elusive. At its core, personal interest is the driving force for those involved, leading to alliances that can crumble if interests diverge. Frequently, politicians join forces to sway election outcomes, but at times, their disagreements escalate into significant issues, leaving the public to suffer the consequences. Many voters find themselves disenfranchised, caught in the crossfire of these political manoeuvres.

“Due to local government elections, Rivers State has been in the news for weeks because of arson, killings, and destruction of property at various local government headquarters in the state.”

Decision-makers, please drive safely

In a democracy, politicians who are either elected or appointed serve as the key decision-makers for the nation. They are responsible for making political and economic choices on behalf of the citizens, with the assistance of their dedicated staff. Meanwhile, the rest of society acts as passengers in this system, as we operate under a representative democracy rather than a participatory one.

In a democracy, our elected and appointed politicians are at the helm, steering the ship of state and managing the intricate machinery of government. They chart the course for the nation, yet many Nigerians feel like mere passengers, disconnected from the journey. For most, their representatives are distant figures, appearing only once every four years during election season. My heartfelt appeal to these leaders is to navigate thoughtfully and guide us safely toward the promised land, ensuring that every citizen feels included and valued along the way.

The political situation in Nigeria during elections is of concern to many Nigerians. We now have a nation where some political leaders are more powerful than democracy and the rule of law. Have political office holders forgotten that they took oaths of office to protect lives and property? Whenever there is going to be an election, the atmosphere is charged with chaos. It often feels like there’s a struggle between the desires of the general populace and the agendas of the politicians, which often leads to a sense of disorder and frustration. It’s understandable to feel disheartened when the political landscape appears so tumultuous. Most times, I ask myself: What do some politicians want? Someone told me “all politicians want to win elections at all costs.” “What do the people want?” I replied without wasting any time, “Good governance. Period!”

Elections and arsonists

Recently, we’ve seen local government elections unfold in several states, along with a governorship election in Edo State. When pondering what it takes to ensure a peaceful election, numerous factors come to mind. Some might argue that elite conspiracies and other influences play a significant role in determining election outcomes. If we examine the local government elections in Rivers State, for instance, we notice a troubling pattern of violence.

With a population of about 7 million, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Rivers State is referred to as the “Treasure Base of the Nation.” The state is accountable for about 48 percent of crude oil produced onshore, according to a report. Due to local government elections, Rivers State has been in the news for weeks because of arson, killings, and destruction of property at various local government headquarters in the state.

Historians have described the just concluded local government elections in Rivers State as a resemblance of the Western Region elections of 1965, which were ravaged by political violence and thuggery, resulting in a serious loss of confidence in the elections by the electorate. Voting irregularities took centre stage, leading to the infamous “operation wetie,” in which many lost their lives. Then, there were extensive protests across the broad spectrum of the country. What happened next is history. We don’t want a repeat performance of that ugly past in our national history.

In a recent newspaper report, Governor Siminalayi Fubura of River State was quoted as saying that “the violence experienced now is akin to what happened in 2014 during the buildup to the 2015 General Election when courts were set ablaze, residences were bombed, and people were killed, leading to the closure of courts in River State. Most states in the country have been turned into a theatre of violence during elections. During elections, ill-guided youths and sponsored political thugs backed by irresponsible politicians will turn the state into a theatre of confusion without any consequences for their actions.

Some political scientists have argued that godfathers and their insatiable appetite for power are responsible for the mayhem seen during most elections. Votes don’t count anymore in most elections. Ballot boxes are snatched brazenly by thugs. Thumb printing of election materials by party agents and all sorts of irregularities take place during the day in many polling stations. It’s just a show of shame.

But some public intellectuals have argued that we still need more electoral reform. How many electoral reforms do we need to have to stop street fighting when we have elections? The 1999 Constitution (as amended), Electoral Act 2022, and other laws are there, but who cares about these documents? We have enough laws to enable us to conduct a credible election in Nigeria.

Without mincing words, the people of Nigeria must have the right attitude for any meaningful reform to take place in the country in line with Lilian Wald’s philosophy that “reform can be accomplished only when attitudes are changed.” We have brought technology into elections, but still, electronic and digital gadgets don’t work in most polling stations and national collation centres.

It makes me curious about the specific electoral reforms that public intellectuals are advocating for. It’s clear that both the voters and politicians need to shift their mindset towards ensuring fair and credible elections. Meanwhile, those in elected and appointed political positions should focus on developing effective strategies to steer the nation’s economy back onto a growth trajectory.

Is democracy the problem?

No, there is nothing wrong with democracy. Maybe Nigerians and their leaders prefer autocracy. Or, is kakistocracy the preferred choice? Negative! But often, the undemocratic behaviour of some politicians and the electorate creates a situation which brings democratic system of governance to disrepute. The only thing is that those who regard themselves as “democrats” need to work for the common good and to ensure that democracy works for all. At the heart of democracy is the people. The people of this country constitute the centre of gravity of democracy, and they’ve got to be treated fairly.

No nation can develop politically and also economically by allowing its people to repeatedly exhibit acts of barbarism or non-adherence to the rule of law. Those in authority are to be reminded that they should not drive almost 200 million people into the streets through poor governance. If that happens, which no one prays for, the nation may likely find itself in a situation where the tactical victory gained through democracy may be replaced by a strategic defeat. Thank you.

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd).

