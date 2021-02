According to the Cambridge Dictionary of Philosophy, character is a comprehensive set of ethical and intellectual dispositions of a person; disposition tends to act or react in distinctive ways in certain situations. Virtues help form the “good character” of a person. Thus, virtue is a component of personal character likened to a character trait. There…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login