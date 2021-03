The Nigerian government appears to be running from pillar to post as insecurity across the country escalates. Kidnapping has hit the all-time high in a country that brands itself as the giant of Africa. In a space of one month, terrorists have abducted countless number of citizens, including school children and their teachers. On Friday,…

