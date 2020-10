And it started on such a high note! The young, fed up with waiting, decided to occupy the Lekki Expressway, at the tollgate, and to demand change, now. The date? October 8, 2020. The immediate trigger was a video of what appeared to be the shooting and fatal injury of a young man in Delta…

