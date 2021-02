The coronavirus is a global pandemic for which the phrase “we are all in it together” is appropriate. But, while the development of Covid-19 vaccines is a global public good, rich countries’ vaccine nationalism leaves poor countries out in the cold. Sadly, Nigeria, nay Africa, is too underdeveloped to compete in this game. Thus, while…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login