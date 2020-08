With the signing of the new Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) into law on 7th August 2020 by President Muhammad Buhari, the feeling of elation across the Nigerian business community is visible and expected. Not only did it replace the out-dated CAMA 1990, the new CAMA 2020 came with revisions and additional provisions…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE