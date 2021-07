Vocabulary means the words that a language user knows and uses conveniently. Broadly speaking, every individual embodies active vocabulary (words that s/he deploys) and passive vocabulary (words that s/he comprehends but does not use). Given that words are the building blocks of sentences, every language user, who aims at reaching an impeccable height of linguistic…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login