Supply chain tracing and trade facilitation with blockchain The immutability and real-time features of blockchain make it ideally suited for tracing the origin and journey of goods through a supply chain. It is certainly better than current certification and labeling systems, which can be manipulated (Gannes, 2018). Blockchain-based systems engender transparency and make counterfeiting hard…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login