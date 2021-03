President Buhari recently complained that Nigeria’s elite were treating his government unfairly. Speaking after revalidating his party membership in Daura, Kastina State on January 31, President Buhari said: “No, Nigeria’s elite are not interested in rating the competence of my government, but they are interested in harassing us with all the efforts we are making.”…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login