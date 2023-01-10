Armed Forces Remembrance Day: A tribute to our fallen heroes

We are in a new year 2023. As we rejoice, our fallen heroes must not be forgotten. I join numerous Nigerians of goodwill to honour our fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate price in defence of our dear nation. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day on the 15th day of January, presents an opportunity to reflect on the loss of friends and former colleagues even as the entire nation grapple with severe economic hardship.

Globally, the military is respected. And overtime, young men and women chose willingly to serve Nigeria. They pledged to be faithful, loyal and honest. We remember young men and women who served with all their strength, defended and protected the nation in whatever capacity they found themselves in peace and war. Some bowed out honourably with our honour and integrity intact on reaching the peak of their career while others fell by the way due to many reasons.

What a privilege to serve our dear nation. The nation that made us very proud members of a noble profession- soldering. Those of us who are alive are grateful first to the Creator and to Nigeria, a blessed country by all known standards that gave us the opportunity to serve. But this writer hasn’t forgotten that we lost some of our distinguished officers and men and their families including civilian staff to the cold hands of death. It is in line with the best of traditions that our fallen heroes are remembered.

This article is to reflect on those Nigerian military personnel we have lost either in active service or in retirement. They left great names behind. We remember military veterans in the Army, Navy and Airforce particularly shipmates who we have lost in various military operations. Therefore, this year’s celebration like the previous ones, is to reflect and honour those who paid the ultimate price for us all.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day calls for sober reflection. It is a time to acknowledge and honour our fallen heroes, no matter where they lie in communities across the country. Or around the world particularly in Africa where some lost their lives in peacekeeping, peace enforcement and perhaps, post-conflict peace-building efforts. Some of our finest soldiers lost their lives in various internal security operations in aid of civil authority. It is worthy to state that the participation of our military in national, sub-regional and regional conflicts is a testament to self – sacrifice.

Starting from world wars to this day of insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across the country, thousands of Nigerian soldiers have died. Some have been maimed. While most families have been rendered helpless.

Since the colonial period, Nigerian soldiers have found themselves in the line of duty to defend their nation and other countries with many never to return home. For Nigeria to be an indivisible country, it came at a price.

You may wish to recall that some military officers and men paid the ultimate price for Sierra Leone and Liberia to have peace. At that time, restoration of peace and order in these countries were bought by and paid for primarily by Nigerians and other African military officers and soldiers. In both Liberia and Sierra Leone, Nigeria lost hundreds of men, not including those wounded and declared missing.

Many of our soldiers, sailors and airmen died in brutal battles often far from their loved ones in adverse weather conditions, turbulent seas and forests in many joint or combined military operations.

All in an attempt for us to enjoy our liberty and freedom. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day gives us the opportunity as a people to show support for the men and women who constitute the Armed Forces community from troops currently serving, to families, retired veterans and those currently undergoing military training.

The two- and half-years’ of Nigerian Civil War which many public intellectuals regard as a conflict of bitter dispute allegedly cost Nigeria the loss of about 100,000 military casualties. While sadly though, the country lost between 500,000 and two million Biafran civilians as a result of starvation, according to archival records. The Nigerian Civil War demonstrated the severe consequences of where stark irresoluble differences between belligerent parties can take our nation.

The Nigerian Civil War was a classic example of the failure of politics. When politics fail, parties to the failure are likely to use force to pursue their political objectives. Unfortunately, not all wars are won on the battlefield. Most times, belligerents go back to the negotiating table to negotiate their political differences.

The nation’s military leaders at the end of the Civil War thought the Armed Forces Remembrance Day will help heal the wounds of the War. So, we need to ask ourselves if the wounds inflicted on the warring sides have been healed? Honestly, fighting the Nigerian Civil War was a huge mistake.

Have we learnt any lessons from the loss of lives who paid the supreme sacrifice to build a better country for us? Not quite! I am looking at an egalitarian country where peace, justice and equity will reign. A country where meritocracy will replace mediocrity.

A country where the rule of law is strictly adhered to in order to have a thriving democracy. “You can’t skip justice and get to peace.” True peace, is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice, according to a philosopher.

Irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliations, Nigerians will collectively in their desire, honour their heroes every 15th of January and that will take place later this week. We must not forget that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is far more personal to some families. For some families who have lost loved ones and can still hear their voices, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is every day. Some of those we remember today fell defending their nation.

We should stand by these families and support them in their moment of grief as we honour them daily. Nigerians owe a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. The fallen heroes have earned our endless gratitude – a debt that cannot be repaid to our heroic men and valiant women in the service to our country. I am convinced that Nigeria will not forget the sacrifices of our fallen heroes.

As we celebrate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us try to put our tribal and religious differences aside and come together to honour the sacrifices of those who fought gallantly and bravely in order to preserve the peace and stability of our nation. As we celebrate our fallen heroes, we must not forget their families and loved ones. We should show greater attributes of a people and a nation bound together in freedom, peace and unity.

We owe it to our fallen heroes, we owe it to ourselves and we owe it to future generations who will still benefit from their sacrifices in years to come. Finally, please permit me to draw the curtain here as we pray for the repose of souls of soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in defence of our country.

We equally, ask that the hearts of children should turn towards their parents as the nation provides a support system to secure, uplift and edify those widows that have been left behind to raise children by themselves. Long live Armed Forces of Nigeria! Long live Nigeria.

Happy new year to all Nigerians, particularly my esteemed readers.

Thank you.