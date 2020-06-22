An empty seat for Koleade Adeniji Abayomi, SAN; OON

Kole and I shared a common love of books and I remain eternally grateful that he was an avid reader of all my books: “The Godfather Never Sleeps”, “God Does Not Live in Los Angeles Anymore…? “, “Who is Fooling Who?”, “The Natives Are Friendly?”, “The Duke and The Soul Princess”

and my twenty other books. Sadly, Kole did not get round to signing off his Foreword to my new book: “MISCARRIAGE OF INJUSTICE” before he embarked on his fateful trip to London on board British Airways on 15th March 2020. For legal reasons we cannot speculate on the number of passengers who were infected with the Corona Virus on that flight and whether he was a victim.

The book is a factual account (no holds barred) of my thirty -four years at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell/KPMG and my afterlife with no gratuity and no pension but with my reputation and integrity intact. To God Almighty be the glory.

Various chapters are devoted to the roles played by my erstwhile Nigerian partners/detractors. Not much is revealed about the tactics and manoeuvring of KPMG International or the opportunism of the defunct Arthur Andersen (of the Enron scandal) nor the predatory subterfuge by Akintola Williams /Deloitte and Touché – perhaps a case of partner poaching /defection.

May his soul rest in peace. His seat on earth may be empty but another one awaits him in heaven. As for those he left behind, we must remain connected because we still exist

However, I have dedicated chapters to:

− Trespass on my land at Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos by Ooni of Ife

− Demolition of Chief J. K. Randle Memorial Hall, Onikan, Lagos

− Demolition of Dr. J.K. Randle Swimming Pool, Onikan, Lagos

− Threatened demolition of my residence at Victoria Island, Lagos

− General Murtala Muhammed; General Olusegun Obasanjo and General T. Y. Danjuma

− Unpaid fees for professional services by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

− Shares/investment in Meridien Equity Bank of Nigeria / “swallowed” by Access Bank Plc

− Grant Advertising Nigeria Limited versus McCann-Ericson/ Roger Harris

− Unpaid fees for professional services to Equator Exploration Nigeria Limited / Oando Plc

− Sofgen Limited/ Alex Dembitz

− Eko Hotels Limited Gold Medal Lectures

− Transgression against me by Zenith Bank Plc (Receivership of Allied Energy/ CAMAC/

ERIN)

− IHS Plc/PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)/J.K. Randle Professional Services

− Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc / Etsu Properties Limited

− KPMG versus XKPMG (My Deposition)

− Abacha Loot – from the beginning to date

− Countertrade – $1.5 billion abandoned in the Escrow Account since 1984

− Forensic Audit of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation / Shell Production Development Company BONGA Project

− Forensic Audit of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Joint Venture Cash Calls.

− Reserve Additional Bonus (Class Action against SHELL on behalf of Nigeria)

− General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida; Major-General Olaseinde Ishola-Williams; and Bashorun M. K.O. Abiola

− Justice (Mrs) Olabisi Akinlade

− Justice (Mrs) Bola Okikiolu-Ighile

− The amazing Justice (Mrs.) O.O. Goodluck of Abuja High Court (She is indeed the divinely appointed justice of good luck!!)

− Nigeria’s External and Domestic Debts (1978 to date)

− Debt Forgiveness Fiasco and The Paris Club Refund Scandal

− Nigeria’s $100 Billion Abandoned Projects

− Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi –the ultimate “Omo Awo” and ” Omoluabi Pataki”

− The Symbolism and Witticism of Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi

− Robyn Hinson-Jones (Consul-General, Embassy of The United States of America) and the involvement of her spouse in KPMG Nigeria

− Forensic Audit of Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA)

− Forensic Audit of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

− Michael Rake (Mike the Rake) of KPMG

− Jeffrey Archer (author of “Twist in the Tale”) and the plagiarism of J. K. Randle’s book/Major-General James Oluleye’s (late Minister of Finance of Nigeria) court action

There are painful lessons to be learnt: We have to separate the superfluous from the essence. Somehow, we have to find solace in the midst of our crisis and grief, and kneel before the Almighty to thank Him for giving us Chief (Dr.) Koleade Adeniji Abayomi SAN to remind us that every life has a spiritual dimension that must be addressed and fulfilled.

His rewards on earth were his charming wife, his highly accomplished children/grandchildren, loyal friends and the national honour “OON” (Order of The Niger). As he lay on his death (hospital) bed, his last words to his darling wife on Wednesday 1st April 2020, evening, were as follows:

“I love you. Thanks for your care. God will bless you and our children. Nothing will happen to you. I am ready.

I am at peace. You know I have too many ailments. It is time to rest from them all.

Keep the family going. You will be alright.”

May his soul rest in peace. His seat on earth may be empty but another one awaits him in heaven. As for those he left behind, we must remain connected because we still exist.

“Love, hope, fear, faith – these make humanity. These are its sign and note and character.” – Robert Browning

“In the end, we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” – Martin Luther King