A new social contract: Valuing teachers, building a better future

As World Teachers’ Day approaches on 5 October, it’s time to confront a stark reality: Nigeria is failing its teachers, and by extension, its education system. This year’s theme, “Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education,” presents a global call to action. For Nigeria, this message couldn’t be more urgent.

Teachers, the backbone of any education system, are grossly undervalued in Nigeria. Poor working conditions, low pay, and a lack of professional autonomy have left many disillusioned and demotivated. The profession is no longer seen as a noble calling, but rather a last resort for those with few other options. This problem is not unique to Nigeria, but it is particularly acute here. According to UNESCO’s Global Report on Teachers (2024), the country faces a growing teacher shortage and alarmingly high attrition rates. These trends, left unchecked, will cripple Nigeria’s future.

Read also: World Teachers’ Day 2024: A tribute to the heart of education

To truly value our teachers, we must rethink the way education policies are shaped. In Nigeria, decisions about education are often made by distant policymakers with little input from those who work on the front lines. Yet, research shows that countries with strong teacher unions and active participation of teachers in policy formation enjoy better educational outcomes. The 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers emphasized the need for close cooperation between governments, teacher organisations, and educational institutions. Nigeria’s failure to follow this model has stifled progress in education reform.

For too long, teachers in Nigeria have been excluded from meaningful dialogue about their profession. If the country is serious about addressing its educational crisis, this must change. Teachers need to be brought into the conversation, not as an afterthought, but as key stakeholders whose insights and experiences can drive real, sustainable reform. After all, they are the ones implementing curricula, assessing student progress, and innovating in the classroom every day.

“In countries like Finland and Singapore, where teacher voices are central to education reform, the results are clear: better educational outcomes, higher teacher satisfaction, and a more engaged student body.”

Globally, there is growing recognition that teachers are not just implementers of education policy—they are essential architects of the future. The United Nations’ High-Level Panel on the Teaching Profession has underscored the importance of integrating teachers’ perspectives into educational reform. Yet, in Nigeria, the teaching profession is often treated as an operational detail rather than a strategic priority. This is a grave mistake.

Nigeria’s education system is in dire need of transformation, but it will not happen without a new social contract with teachers. We must revalue the teaching profession by providing competitive remuneration, improving working conditions, and ensuring that teachers have a seat at the table in policy discussions. This is not merely a matter of fairness—it is a strategic imperative. If Nigeria continues to disregard the expertise and input of its teachers, it risks further entrenching educational inequality and stifling economic growth.

Read also: 2024 World Teachers’ Day: Teachers’ voices count!

The international community has long called for better integration of teachers into policy-making processes. In countries like Finland and Singapore, where teacher voices are central to education reform, the results are clear: better educational outcomes, higher teacher satisfaction, and a more engaged student body. These countries have not only recognised the intrinsic value of teachers but have structured their education systems around the idea that empowered teachers lead to better outcomes. Nigeria can and must follow this example.

Allowing teachers to have a genuine voice in decision-making will also require addressing some deep-seated cultural issues. Teachers in Nigeria often struggle with a lack of social recognition. Despite their critical role in shaping future generations, they are frequently side-lined in discussions about national development. This must change if we are to build an education system capable of competing on the global stage.

The way forward is clear. Nigeria needs to establish mechanisms for social dialogue, where teachers, government officials, and education stakeholders can collaborate on crafting policies that benefit both educators and students. This requires political will and a commitment to creating an environment where teachers feel respected, heard, and valued. The potential returns are enormous: a more engaged workforce, improved student outcomes, and a society better equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day this year, let’s move beyond the token gestures and begin the hard work of transforming Nigeria’s education system. The future of the nation depends on it—and it begins with valuing the voices of our teachers.

Share