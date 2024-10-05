World Teachers’ Day 2024: A tribute to the heart of education

As we commemorate World Teachers’ Day, we take a moment to reflect on the unparalleled contribution of teachers to the global community. Teachers are the bedrock upon which societies are built, imparting knowledge, shaping minds, and fostering the growth of future generations. They do not simply teach subjects; they inspire curiosity, mould character, and serve as pillars of stability in a rapidly changing world. The sacrifice and dedication of teachers—especially in environments where resources are scarce—cannot be overstated.

In Nigeria and across Africa, teachers face unique challenges, yet they continue to inspire and nurture hope in the hearts of millions of students. Their commitment in the face of adversity is what keeps the wheels of progress turning, helping to build not just individuals but nations. At Airtel, we are fully aware that the foundation of any thriving society begins with education.

We understand that no matter how much investment is made in school infrastructure, without teachers, a school is simply a hollow structure, devoid of purpose. Teachers are the heartbeat of every school.

This is why Airtel Nigeria has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting education through several initiatives. One such programme is our “Adopt-a-School” initiative, where we take direct responsibility for improving the infrastructure and learning conditions in seven public schools across Nigeria. Through this programme, we have been able to create environments that enable both teachers and students to thrive, fostering a conducive atmosphere for learning.

Additionally, Airtel Nigeria is proud to collaborate with UNICEF on the Reimagine Education Programme. This ground-breaking initiative has now reached over 1,000 pre-secondary schools across Nigeria, impacting countless students and teachers. With a budget of over $57 million, the Airtel-UNICEF partnership continues to focus on bridging the digital divide by providing access to digital learning tools, training for teachers, and creating an inclusive learning environment where no child is left behind.

We also take pride in our recent support of the 1 Million Teachers international NGO, through which we participated in the Black Belt graduation ceremony of exceptional teachers in 2024. The Black Belt programme identifies outstanding teachers across Africa, providing them with advanced training and resources to enhance their skills and multiply their impact. Airtel’s support for these initiatives underscores our belief that teachers are critical agents of change, and by empowering them, we empower our entire continent.

In line with our prioritisation of environmental issues, we have also included sustainability training as a pillar of our education agenda. This was evidenced in the donation of a new one-story learning centre in June of this year to the Greenfingers Initiative in Lagos. This facility helps teachers and young pupils learn the fundamentals of recycling, plastic reduction, and the circular economy.

As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day, it is crucial to recognise that the responsibility of enhancing education does not lie solely with governments or telecommunications companies like ours. It requires the active involvement of individuals, organisations, and the broader corporate community.

We all have a role to play in ensuring that our teachers receive the support and respect they deserve. Together, we can create an atmosphere where learning flourishes, where teachers are not just facilitators but celebrated figures at the heart of every educational transformation.

Let us honour teachers not just today but every day, by giving them the tools they need to succeed and by acknowledging that their work extends far beyond the classroom.

It is their tireless efforts that continue to shape the leaders, innovators, and changemakers of tomorrow. At Airtel Nigeria, we remain steadfast in our commitment to education and the teachers who make it possible.

Happy World Teachers’ Day!

Cruz is the Managing Director/CEO of Airtel Nigeria.

