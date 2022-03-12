Group tasks government on climate change, inducts new members

The Association of Sustainability Professionals of Nigeria (ASPN) has urged the Federal Government to come up with policies, aimed at addressing climate change and protecting the country’s environment.

This call, according to the group, has become necessary to urgently tackle the effects of global warming and poor environmental issues.

Speaking at the induction of new members into ASPN, Ini Abimbola, vice president of the association said the non-profit organisation established in August 2019 to redefine and improve the practice and profession of sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) in Nigeria will welcome such policies.

Read also: ASPN, Action Sustainability to hold supply chain sustainability webinar

The vice president hoped that any policy regarding sustainability, does not negatively affect the interests of corporate organisations, but, rather, give such organisations the opportunity to outline their CSR programmes that are focused on the environment.

Abimbola was delighted that Nigeria made a strong commitment at the just concluded COP26 held in Glasgow, Scotland, in terms of carbon emission and fossil fuels. “At ASPN, what we are trying to do is to make sure that we mainstream the conversations that are happening at any given point in time.

“We also don’t want to be talking to the private sector alone but also to engage with the government and to make sure that policies that are coming up are also policies that are not endangering corporate organisations, and to ensure they can outline their CSR programmes, focused on the environment,” Abimbola said.

At the forum, 33 members were inducted into the association.