Funke Akindele spotlighted at Ihechi Opara’s 14th edition of Movie in the Park

Funke Akindele, a Nigerian actress and filmmaker, has been spotlighted as honouree for the 14th edition of Movie in the Park, a premier outdoor cinematic event.

Since its launch in 2021, Movie in the Park has grown into Nigeria’s largest outdoor movie screening platform, drawing around 3,000 attendees per edition.

The event offers a unique cinematic experience, allowing fans to connect with their favorite actors and filmmakers in a relaxed and interactive setting.

This December, the event will celebrate Funke Akindele’s outstanding contributions to Nollywood. Known for her record-breaking films, the actress is set to release a new project during the same month, which is anticipated to surpass her previous achievements.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating Funke Akindele’s achievements at this year’s Movie in the Park,” said Ihechi Opara, founder of the initiative.

“Her dedication to her craft and her contributions to the Nigerian film industry are truly inspiring, and we are honored to be recognising her talent in this way.”

Over the years, Movie in the Park has become a cultural phenomenon in the Nigerian film industry. Beyond offering fans a memorable way to engage with Nollywood, it also serves as a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their work and network with industry professionals.

