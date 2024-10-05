Top 8 countries with growing demand for nurses from Nigeria, others

As healthcare systems around the world struggle with severe personnel shortages, Nigerian nurses and healthcare workers are finding themselves in high demand.

Countries across different continents are increasingly turning to Nigerian professionals to fill critical roles, offering attractive salaries, career development opportunities, and benefits to attract skilled workers.

From the UK’s National Health Service to hospitals in Canada, Australia, and the UAE, there are numerous pathways for Nigerian professionals to secure well-paying jobs with excellent benefits.

According to Dynamic Health Staff and other sources compiled by BusinessDay, here are the top eight countries with growing demand for Nigerian nurses and others.

1. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has long relied on foreign healthcare workers, particularly Nigerian nurses, to fill gaps in its National Health Service (NHS). The UK faces a chronic shortage of nurses, and Nigerian professionals are highly valued for their training and work ethic.

Nurses in the UK typically earn between £25,000 and £35,000 annually (equivalent to ₦23 million to ₦32 million). Specialized nurses or those in senior roles can earn more, depending on their experience. Besides the base salary, nurses in the NHS benefit from pension schemes paid overtime, and opportunities for continuing education and career advancement.

2. United States

The United States continues to see an increasing demand for nurses, driven by an ageing population and healthcare reforms. Nigerian nurses, with their strong qualifications and English fluency, have become prime candidates for positions across various healthcare settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, and outpatient clinics.

Registered nurses in the U.S. earn between $60,000 and $90,000 annually (about ₦46 million to ₦70 million), depending on their state of employment and level of specialization. In more specialized roles, such as nurse anaesthetists, salaries can exceed $100,000 (₦78 million). The U.S. also offers comprehensive benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans, paid leave, and relocation assistance.

3. Canada

Canada has an expanding healthcare sector, particularly in regions like Ontario and Alberta, where the demand for healthcare workers has reached critical levels. The country’s aging population and increasing health needs are creating more opportunities for foreign-trained nurses, particularly from Nigeria.

Canadian nurses can expect to earn between CAD 60,000 and CAD 90,000 annually (approximately ₦35 million to ₦53 million). Those working in high-demand areas or rural regions may receive additional incentives. Canadian healthcare systems also offer structured pathways to permanent residency, along with attractive benefits such as pension schemes and paid vacation.

4. Australia

Australia is another country facing a significant healthcare workforce shortage. Rural areas, in particular, are struggling to staff hospitals and clinics, creating a need for internationally trained nurses. Nigerian nurses are highly sought after, thanks to their English proficiency and adaptability to different medical systems.

Registered nurses in Australia earn between AUD 65,000 and AUD 85,000 per year (approximately ₦32 million to ₦42 million). There are additional benefits for those working in underserved areas, such as housing allowances and relocation packages. The Australian healthcare system also provides visa sponsorship and permanent residency options for foreign workers.

5. Switzerland

Switzerland, the land of the Red Cross, is ironically another country experiencing a growing demand for nurses due to an ageing population and increasing healthcare needs. The country’s high standard of living, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and competitive salaries make it an appealing destination for Nigerian healthcare workers. Switzerland’s multilingual healthcare system (German, French, and Italian) offers diverse opportunities for foreign-trained professionals.

Nurses in Switzerland earn between CHF 60,000 and CHF 90,000 annually (approximately ₦51 million to ₦77 million). Specialized nurses or those with several years of experience can earn higher salaries, especially in urban areas like Zurich or Geneva. Salaries in Switzerland are among the highest in the world for healthcare workers, reflecting the country’s high cost of living.

In Switzerland, healthcare workers enjoy benefits such as paid vacation, pension schemes, and comprehensive health insurance. The country also offers pathways for foreign nurses to gain recognition of their qualifications, often requiring language proficiency in one of the official languages (German, French, or Italian).

6. Denmark

Denmark’s healthcare system is among the best in the world, but it faces challenges due to an ageing population and a shortage of healthcare workers. The country is now actively recruiting foreign-trained nurses, including those from Nigeria. Denmark is known for its high standard of living, excellent work-life balance, and comprehensive welfare system, making it a desirable destination for healthcare professionals.

Nurses in Denmark earn between DKK 350,000 and DKK 450,000 annually (approximately ₦38 million to ₦49 million). Salaries depend on experience, location, and specialization. In addition to the competitive salary, Denmark offers generous benefits, including paid parental leave, pension contributions, and comprehensive healthcare coverage. There are also opportunities for career development and further education.

Danish employers often offer relocation packages, language training, and integration programs to help foreign healthcare workers settle into the country.

7. Ireland

Ireland’s healthcare system is experiencing acute staff shortages, especially in nursing. The Irish government has actively encouraged the recruitment of foreign nurses, with Nigerians forming a significant part of the workforce. The country offers competitive salaries and opportunities for career growth in various healthcare settings.

Nurses in Ireland earn between €35,000 and €45,000 annually (approximately ₦30 million to ₦39 million), with the possibility of overtime pay for night shifts and weekend work. Irish healthcare employers also provide benefits such as pension contributions, paid leave, and continuing education programs.

8. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE’s healthcare sector is rapidly expanding, especially in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This growth has led to a surge in demand for foreign healthcare professionals, including Nigerian nurses, to staff its world-class hospitals and clinics. The UAE offers competitive, tax-free salaries and a high standard of living for healthcare workers.

Nurses in the UAE typically earn between AED 80,000 and AED 120,000 annually (approximately ₦17 million to ₦26 million). In addition to tax-free salaries, healthcare workers receive benefits such as housing allowances, annual flight tickets to their home countries, and health insurance, making the UAE a highly desirable destination.

