Norway needs foreign workers in these top paying jobs

Norway is in urgent need of foreign workers, including electricians, carpenters, nurses, chefs, and software developers, among others, offering attractive salaries.

These in-demand jobs fall within broad categories, such as construction and infrastructure, healthcare, engineering and technology, as well as other crucial sectors.

The demand for these jobs is caused by the current labour shortage in Norway which has reached emergency levels, significantly affecting essential sectors and hindering the country’s economic growth.

Tonje Brenna, the Minister of Employment and Inclusion, highlighted the importance of flexible regulations to create a system that supports foreign workers in their integration into Norwegian society, particularly in terms of language acquisition and job opportunities.

“A flexible approach will help foreign workers settle into their new roles and contribute positively to Norwegian society”, she said.

The country also intends to widen the eligibility criteria for integration programmes to include foreign workers aged 55 to 60 which aims to create more opportunities for older immigrants to move to and work in Norway.

By broadening these programmes, the Norwegian government hopes to ensure that a diverse array of individuals, including older workers, can contribute to the workforce.

“We recognize the value of experience and aim to provide opportunities for older refugees to enter the labour market,” noted Brenna.

Factors contributing to the demand for foreign workers

Several factors have contributed to a shortage of workers leading to the demand for foreign workers.

Firstly, the ageing population poses a considerable challenge, as the workforce shrinks with more individuals retiring than those entering the labour market. This demographic shift creates a gap in the available workforce, exacerbating the shortage.

Also, the booming economy has intensified the situation as robust economic growth and ambitious infrastructure projects have generated an unprecedented demand for skilled labour, placing additional pressure on the existing workforce.

Again, a skills gap exists, as the education system fails to produce enough graduates equipped with the specific skills needed in today’s rapidly evolving industries.

In-demand trades jobs

Here are some of the in-demand jobs which offer competitive salaries based on the location in Norway and qualifications:

Construction and Infrastructure:

Norway’s construction industry is booming, driven by residential and commercial development, infrastructure upgrades, and renewable energy projects. This has created a significant demand for carpenters and joiners, electricians, plumbers, welders, and metalworkers.

Healthcare:

Norway’s ageing population and focus on providing high-quality healthcare have led to a growing need for skilled healthcare professionals such as registered nurses, specialized nurses, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists.

Engineering and Technology:

The country’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement has fueled demand for skilled engineers and IT professionals such as civil engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, software developers, and cybersecurity specialists.

Other crucial sectors

Beyond the major industries, skilled workers are also needed in various other sectors fishing industry workers, marine engineers, technicians, forestry technicians, furniture makers, woodworkers, heavy machinery operators, chefs, cooks and butchers.

Here are some of the jobs with the most attractive salaries:

Electrician: 45,833 – 58,333 NOK/month

Plumber: 41,667 – 54,167 NOK/month

Carpenter: 37,500 – 50,000 NOK/month

Welder: 40,000 – 50,000 NOK/month

Registered Nurse: 37,500 – 50,000 NOK/month

Software Developer: 50,000 – 75,000 NOK/month

Chef: 33,333 – 50,000 NOK/month

Norwegian visas and requirements

For international skilled workers, the primary pathway to working in Norway is the Skilled Worker Visa. To secure this visa, you must have a valid job offer and relevant qualifications.

If your trade requires certification, ensure your qualifications are recognized in Norway. NOKUT (Norwegian Agency for Quality Assurance in Education) can help with this.

Online applications can be submitted here with a job offer, passport, qualifications, financial proof, and accommodation details.

Those who wish to bring in their family members are to apply separately under the family reunification program here.

Job platforms to search for skilled trades jobs

Online job portals:

· Finn.no: www.finn.no

· NAV.no: www.nav.no

· Indeed.no: no.indeed.com

· Jobbnorge.no: www.jobbnorge.no

· EURES: ec.europa.EU/Heures

Recruitment companies

· Adecco: www.adecco.no

· Manpower: www.manpower.no

· Randstad: www.randstad.no

