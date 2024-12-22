Finland introduces new minimum income threshold of €1,600 to obtain residence permit

Finland will introduce a new minimum income threshold of at least €1,600 from €1,399 from January 1, 2025, for residence permits of foreign workers. This legislative update is part of Finland’s Aliens Act, which requires residence permit holders to have sufficient financial resources to avoid reliance on social assistance.

This means that foreign workers applying for these permits must earn at least €1,600 per month to qualify, which aligns with the Finnish government’s goal to promote full-time employment and ensure that workers can cover their living expenses.

According to a press release by the Finnish Ministry for Economic Affairs and Employment, the income limit applies only to primary employment and other income is not included.

“All employees in sectors or groups of experts for which no separate residence permit exists apply for a residence permit for an employed person. Typically, these people are skilled workers”.

Income thresholds are higher for certain positions

Income thresholds for obtaining residence permits in Finland range from €1,030 to €3,638, depending on the type of employment. Specialist occupations require a minimum salary of €3,638 to qualify for a residence permit. In contrast, seasonal workers must earn at least €1,399 per month.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, there could be an exception to the income threshold.

“We may derogate from the income thresholds on a case-by-case basis. Making an exception to the income requirement is possible if there are exceptionally weighty reasons or if a derogation is in the best interest of a child”, the Immigration Service said.

The authorities also highlighted that income requirements can vary based on location, with residents of Helsinki facing higher income thresholds compared to those in less populated municipalities.

Moreover, certain categories are exempt from the new income threshold. These include individuals granted residence permits on compassionate grounds, asylum seekers, quota refugees, and family members of Finnish citizens or former Finnish citizens.

Current and upcoming changes

The higher threshold reflects the Finnish government’s aim to ensure that foreign workers receive salaries supporting full-time employment and discouraging underemployment.

All new applications for residence permits submitted after January 1, 2025, must meet this new income requirement. Additionally, existing permit holders must meet the €1,600 threshold when applying to extend their permits from April 2025 onwards.

Failure to do so will result in the denial of their residence permit extension.

Purpose of the amendment

The revised threshold aims to ensure fair compensation for workers, support Finland’s economic stability, and align with the government’s full-time employment objectives.

Starting in 2025, Finland will also expand automated post-decision monitoring for work-based residence permits. This system will verify that employees consistently meet salary requirements and ensure compliance with permit conditions throughout their validity.

The residence permit for employed persons is the most common type of work-based permit in Finland. In 2024 alone, 9,104 applications were submitted between January and November. The majority of applicants however originated from countries like Thailand, the Philippines, India, China, and Vietnam.

Visa options to work in Finland

Finland offers various visa options for individuals seeking employment, catering to different professional needs:

Seasonal work visa: Designed for temporary employment in sectors such as agriculture and forestry, allowing workers to stay in Finland for up to 90 days. EU Blue Card: Targets highly skilled professionals, requiring a salary above the standard work permit threshold, tailored for specialised roles. Start-up permit: For entrepreneurs looking to establish a business in Finland, requiring a viable business plan. Researcher visa: Supports academic or scientific professionals conducting research, often linked to partnerships with academic institutions.

