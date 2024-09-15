Companies in Germany, Saudi Arabia others need remote IT specialists 

Here are some international remote jobs open to applicants residing from any region globally.

The hiring organizations have indicated that these roles are open to qualified individuals residing worldwide or in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa). These roles fall within technology and engineering fields.

Applicants are therefore required to check the individual websites for detailed instructions before applying:

1. Senior Product Manager

FINN an e-commerce business in Germany is that offers convenient and flexible car subscriptions, needs a (Senior) Product Manager who will be responsible for the end-to-end product process from setting the vision to understanding the customers’ biggest challenges to delivering new ideas to customers.

Relocation support is available.

The product manager’s role includes critically analysing the team’s progress and managing projects effectively. By collaborating with the Engineering Manager, he or she will prioritise requirements, explore opportunities for automation, and enhance existing systems to solve user problems. The goal is to deliver impactful technological solutions while achieving the team’s objectives.

Skills:

· In-depth understanding of customers through qualitative and quantitative research

· Identifying areas where the customer experience falls short

· Establishing priorities for testing and validation

· Iterating on products and closing the feedback loop

· Using experimentation techniques for continuous improvement

· Strong communication skills

· Data-driven decision-making

· Collaboration with multidisciplinary teams (design, engineering, data)

· Creative problem-solving

Experience:

· At least two years of experience in product management

· Focus on customer-facing products

· Collaboration with technical teams

· Experience in an agile, fast-paced environment, particularly in e-commerce

Competency:

· Ability to transform insights into actionable strategies

· Capability to drive continuous product improvement

· Proficiency in aligning with and working within multidisciplinary teams

· Strong growth mindset

Tools:

· Experimentation tools

· Analytics and data tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Tableau)

· Product management tools (e.g., Jira, Trello)

· Communication tools (e.g., Slack, Zoom)

2. Mobile Paid User Acquisition Manager (m/f/d)

Replus is a Berlin, Germany based 360° app marketing consulting agency that needs a Mobile Paid User Acquisition Manager.

In this role, the individual will have the opportunity to deepen their expertise in mobile paid user acquisition, working alongside industry specialists to launch, scale, and optimise mobile performance campaigns across a diverse portfolio, including subscription apps and mobile games. The position requires proficiency in managing performance advertising on major Paid Social Media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok, as well as handling campaigns on Google Ads and Apple Search Ads.

Skills:

· Campaign management on Mobile DSPs

· MMP (Mobile Measurement Partners) setup

· Performance reporting

· Campaign optimisation

· Creative brief development

· Utilising UGC (user-generated content) tools

· Client consultation on tracking & analytics

· Paid user acquisition expertise

· Knowledge of MMP tools

· Business intelligence tools proficiency

· Report presentation

· App Store Optimisation (ASO)

· Data-driven mindset

· Creative problem-solving

Experience:

· Experience in managing campaigns on Mobile DSPs

· Experience with MMP tools

· Experience in performance reporting and optimisation

· Experience in developing creative briefs and using UGC tools

· Experience in client consultation for tracking and analytics

· Experience in paid user acquisition

· Experience with App Store Optimisation (ASO)

Competency:

· Ability to manage and optimise campaigns effectively

· Proficiency in setting up and using MMP tools

· Expertise in performance reporting and data analysis

· Skill in developing and presenting creative briefs

· Capability to consult on tracking, analytics, and ASO strategies

· Strong data-driven approach and problem-solving skills

Tools:

· Mobile DSPs (e.g., AdMob, InMobi)

· MMP tools (e.g., Adjust, Appsflyer, Branch)

· Business intelligence tools (e.g., Excel, Google Data Studio, Tableau)

· UGC tools (e.g., Tagger, HypeAuditor)

· Reporting tools (e.g., Google Sheets, Tableau)

· Creative tools (e.g., Canva, Midjourney, CapCut)

· App Store Optimisation (ASO) tools (e.g., App Annie, Sensor Tower)

3. Staff Product Operations Manager

Deel is a family of growing companies are made up of global teams dedicated to helping businesses hire anyone, anywhere, easily. The company needs a Staff Product Operations Manager.

Skills:

· Leading large cross-functional projects

· Collecting, quantifying, and prioritising product-related challenges

· Seeking information to solve conceptual problems

· Driving go-to-market (GTM) strategies and global rollouts

· Identifying root causes and architecting solutions

· Designing and implementing operational systems and processes

· Strong empathy for user problems

· Multitasking and managing multiple priorities

· Problem-focused and solutions-oriented mindset

· Technical acumen and problem-solving skills

Competencies:

· Strategic thinking and project management

· Analytical skills and attention to detail

· Proficiency in data analysis and business intelligence

· Effective communication and presentation skills

· Understanding of complex product use cases

· Operational excellence and workflow optimisation

· Hands-on approach to building and refining products

Experience:

· 7+ years in a product operational role closely aligned with product and engineering teams

· Experience in managing large cross-functional projects

· Prior experience in a fast-paced, product-driven tech company

· Experience in driving GTM strategies and leading global rollouts

· Background in designing and building payroll systems (advantageous)

Tools:

· Data analysis and BI tools (e.g., SQL, Looker, Snowflake, Datadog, Excel/Sheets)

· Presentation tools (e.g., PowerPoint, Google Slides)

· Project management tools (e.g., Jira, Trello)

· Operational systems and process design tools

4. Senior Front-end Software Engineer – Angular (Remote within EMEA)

Printify based in Latvia needs a remote Front-end Engineer. The company provides a platform that enables individuals to start and manage their own eCommerce businesses with no upfront risk, by offering on-demand printing and fulfilment services.

Skills:

· Writing and shipping high-quality, scalable code

· Contributing to engineering culture

· Collaborating with UX designers, product managers, and stakeholders

· Applying best practices and technologies

· Pair programming, code refactoring, and reviews

· Knowledge-sharing and testing

· Debugging and optimising application performance

· Understanding good UX principles

· Understanding design principles and development practices

Competencies:

· Solid software engineering background

· Front-end development expertise

· Problem-solving and critical thinking

· Responsibility for provided solutions

· Effective communication and collaboration

Experience:

· At least 5 years in front-end development

· Experience with TypeScript, HTML, SCSS, and RxJS

· Experience with Angular (highly preferred)

· Experience writing Unit tests

· Experience with E2E tools like Cypress (a plus)

Tools:

· TypeScript

· HTML

· SCSS

· RxJS

· Angular

· Unit testing frameworks

· Debugging and performance optimisation tools

· E2E testing tools (e.g., Cypress)

5. Pricing Analytics Actuary – Remote from EMEA

Wakam is a B2B2C insurance company that provides white-label insurance solutions through its Play&Plug® technology platform, serving over 150 distribution partners across 32 countries and leading in digital and embedded insurance in Europe. The company needs a Pricing Analytics Actuary.

Skills:

· Statistical modelling of risks

· Development and implementation of pricing models

· Presentation and negotiation of pricing strategies

· Pricing innovation and automation

· Data collection and analysis

Competency:

· Actuarial and statistical expertise

· Proficiency in traditional P&C tools (e.g., EMBLEM, AKUR8)

· Experience with machine learning models

· Strong communication and prioritisation skills

· Teamwork and project management

Experience:

· Proven experience as an actuary, particularly in P&C insurance

· Experience using traditional P&C tools and open-source programming

· Familiarity with machine learning models and visualization tools

· Statistical tools (e.g., EMBLEM, AKUR8)

· Programming languages (Python, R)

· Visualization tools (PowerBI, Tableau)

· Data collection databases

6. Rust Software Engineer

Fathom.io is an AI/DataOps startup that needs a Rust Software Engineer. The company has a global presence in Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Norway, backed by a leading corporation, and focuses on solving complex business challenges with innovative AI solutions.

Skills

Rust Development: Expertise in developing and maintaining software applications using Rust.

System Architecture: Ability to design and implement robust, scalable, and secure system architectures.

Collaboration: Skills in working with product managers, designers, and engineers to define and refine product requirements.

Code Optimization: Proficiency in optimizing and refactoring code for improved performance and maintainability.

Testing: Capability to write comprehensive unit and integration tests to ensure software quality.

Code Review: Experience in participating in code reviews to maintain code quality and share knowledge.

Debugging: Skills in debugging and resolving issues reported by users and automated systems.

Security: Knowledge of security best practices in software development

Problem-Solving: Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work both independently and in a team.

Competencies

· Solid understanding of systems programming and concurrent programming paradigms.

· Experience with building and deploying high-performance, low-latency applications.

· Familiarity with Git, CI/CD processes, and automated testing.

Experience

· Proven experience as a software engineer with a strong focus on Rust development.

· Experience in building and deploying high-performance applications.

· Extensive experience in software engineering with a focus on concurrent programming and systems-level work.

Tools

· Programming Languages: Rust.

· Development Tools: Git, CI/CD tools.

· Testing Tools: Automated testing frameworks.

· Security Tools: Tools and practices for ensuring software security.

