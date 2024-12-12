Canadian employers recommend 5 ways immigrants can avoid under-employment

The “Talent to Win” report has provided five actionable insights to help newcomers succeed in Canada’s job market and overcome the challenges they may face.

This report emphasises the mutual benefits of integrating immigrant talent into the workforce, and how Canadian employers can drive innovation and growth by fostering an inclusive work environment and valuing the diverse skills immigrants bring.

According to the report, “Canada will confer permanent residency status to 1.5 million people over the next three years…Roughly 60% will be economic class immigrants, selected for their predicted ability to integrate into the workforce. The policy strives to address talent shortages in critical sectors, compensate for low birth rates, and build robust economic supports for an aging population”.

“Yet current labour market conditions suggest that the skills of immigrants who are already in Canada are vastly underutilized. This is detrimental not just to immigrants, but also businesses struggling to find skilled labour”.

“Research from Deloitte estimates that labour shortages reduced Canada’s GDP potential by $54 billion in 2022 and predicts these shortages, and their associated economic drag, will persist until Canada’s existing human talent is more effectively utilised”.

Here are some key recommendations from the report to help newcomers thrive and for employers to harness their potential effectively.

Seek training and mentorship

The report identifies the “lack of proper onboarding, training, and mentoring” as a significant challenge in retaining immigrants and helping them succeed.

Newcomers may benefit from seeking mentorship or training programmes, both within and outside their organisations, to better understand Canadian workplace expectations. Networking with industry professionals and reaching out to settlement agencies can also be beneficial.

Read also: Top 10 high demand Jobs in Canada

Focus on skills, not job titles

The report notes that many newcomers are unfamiliar with the concept of transferable skills, leading them to apply only for jobs identical to those they held in their home countries.

Newcomers should research and highlight skills such as leadership, problem-solving, and communication in their resumes and interviews. Expanding their job search to roles that leverage these skills can open up more opportunities.

Translate international experience

Employers often struggle to assess the relevance of international experience. Newcomers should explain their previous roles and institutions in terms that are familiar to Canadian employers. For example, describing a former employer as the “largest bank in Nigeria” or the “oldest university in Nigeria” can help recruiters better understand the candidate’s background.

Highlight international experience as an asset

While Canadian work experience is highly valued, the report reminds us that international experience can be a significant asset for companies looking to expand globally.

Newcomers should emphasise their international work experience, the challenges they have overcome, and the solutions they have implemented, showcasing how these can be relevant to potential roles.

Seek out companies that value diversity

Many Canadian companies recognise the importance of having a diverse team. The report suggests looking for employers who support newcomers’ well-being by offering services such as language training, accessible childcare, and employment support for spouses. Companies that collaborate with settlement agencies to provide comprehensive support are particularly worth considering.

Share