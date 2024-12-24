Canada unveils new PR pathway outside Quebec for Nigerian French speakers, other countries

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has unveiled the Francophone Community Immigration Class (FCIC) to enable French-speaking newcomers obtain permanent residence (PR) in provinces outside Quebec.

This new francophone immigration pathway is set to commence in 2025.

The FCIC aims to attract French-speaking immigrants to francophone communities across Canada, outside of Quebec. Applicants will therefore need a job offer and recommendations to qualify. This pathway is expected to last for five years.

According to Marie-Claire Coupal, Professor of Immigration Studies, “This new pathway is a strategic move to address labour shortages in Francophone minority communities. It’s designed to ensure that French-speaking newcomers can integrate seamlessly into the local workforce, contributing to both economic and cultural vitality.”

Similarly, Jean-François Perrault, Chief Economist at Scotiabank, reiterates the significance of this new pathway noting, “The FCIC aligns well with Canada’s broader immigration goals. By focusing on French-speaking immigrants, it helps diversify the workforce and supports the sustainability of Francophone communities outside Quebec.”

Applicant eligibility

To apply under this new pathway, applicants must meet several eligibility criteria:

Certificate of recommendation: Applicants must hold a valid certificate from an economic development organisation at the time of application.

Genuine offer of employment: A genuine job offer from a designated employer that meets specific conditions is required.

Work experience: Applicants must have relevant work experience, with certain conditions waived for eligible international graduates.

Language proficiency: Applicants must demonstrate French language ability equivalent to Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) level 5 in all language abilities.

Education: A minimum of a secondary school credential is required which could be a Canadian credential or an international credential with an Education Credential Assessment (ECA) that is less than five years old at the time of application.

Intent to reside: Applicants must intend to live in the designated community where they will work.

Necessary funds: Applicants need to show funds equivalent to half of the most recent Low-Income Cut-off (LICO) criteria relevant to their designated community for one year. Those applying with family members must have funds based on the size of their family, with family members counted regardless of whether they accompany the applicant to Canada.

Temporary status: Applicants applying from within Canada must have valid temporary status at the time of application and maintain it until they receive permanent residence (PR).

Obtaining a certificate of recommendation

To obtain a certificate of recommendation, applicants must:

Have relevant work experience as per the Training Education, Experience, and Responsibilities (TEER) level of the job offer.

Possess a genuine job offer in a designated occupation with acceptable wages, supported by documentation.

Meet French language proficiency and education requirements.

Intend to reside in the designated community.

Certificates of recommendation are valid for six months from the date of issue.

Work experience requirements

Applicants must show they have a genuine job offer from a designated employer for non-seasonal, full-time work. At least 75% of the employment responsibilities must be completed within the designated community. The work must align with the candidate’s past experience and/or education, meeting specific work experience criteria.

Applicants also need work experience that:

Was gained over a continuous one-year period of full-time or equivalent part-time work in a National Occupation Classification (NOC) listed occupation.

Was acquired no more than three years prior to applying for PR.

Involved performing duties as described in the NOC system.

Was performed under the employ of a third party (unless as a licensed medical practitioner).

Work experience requirements vary according to the TEER level of the job offer:

International graduates may be exempt from the work experience requirement if they maintained full-time status throughout their program and obtained their credential within 18 months of their application for PR.

The IRCC is however yet to publish the list of designated communities and economic development organisations that will be involved in the FCIC.

