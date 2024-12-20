Canada Express Entry eliminates additional CRS points for LMIA-based job offers

Candidates applying for Canadian permanent residency (PR) through the Express Entry system will no longer receive additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for having a job offer supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

A Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is a document an employer in Canada mag need before hiring a foreign worker. A positive LMIA indicates a need for the foreign worker to fill the position and confirms that no Canadian worker or permanent resident is available to undertake the job.

Marc Miller, Canada’s Immigration Minister announced this change on December 17, sparking discussions among aspiring immigrants and immigration consultants.

According to Miller, the removal of LMIA-based job offer points aims to reduce fraud and strengthen the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.

This announcement aligns with recent changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). In September 2024, processing was halted for Low-Wage Stream LMIAs. Additionally, as at November 2024, workers in the high-wage stream had to earn 20 percent above the median wage for their occupation.

Previously, candidates could earn an extra 50 or 200 CRS points for LMIA-based job offers, depending on the National Occupation Classification (NOC) TEER level of the job.

This point boost often played a critical role in determining whether a candidate would receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency. Specifically, 50 points were awarded for arranged employment in most NOC TEER categories, while 200 points were granted for senior-level positions in NOC TEER 0 occupations, such as executive roles.

With this adjustment, candidates relying on these additional points may need to explore alternative strategies to improve their CRS scores.

Understanding the CRS System

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is used by the Canadian government to rank Express Entry profiles.

Scores are based on several factors, including age, education, language proficiency, and work experience, which can account for up to 600 points.

Additional points can be awarded for factors such as provincial nominations, Canadian education, French language skills, or having a sibling in Canada. This policy change will eliminate additional points for arranged employment, impacting candidates aiming for higher scores through job offers.

Why there change was made

The Canadian government sought to promote fairness and transparency within the Express Entry framework. “This measure is expected to remove the incentive for candidates to purchase an LMIA, resulting in increased fairness and integrity in Express Entry,” Miller stated.

As at December 18, the government’s online CRS calculator still reflected the additional points for LMIA-based job offers. However, the exact implementation date for this change remains unclear. Candidates are advised to monitor updates closely.

Implications for aspiring Canadian immigrants

For candidates affected by this change, the focus will shift to other strategies for boosting CRS scores, such as improving language test results, gaining additional work experience, pursuing further education in Canada, or securing a provincial or territorial nomination.

Currently, candidates are to re-evaluate their CRS scores without the bonus points for their job offers and consider alternative pathways to Canadian permanent residency, such as provincial nomination programs or the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

These measures reflect the government’s commitment to refine Canada’s immigration policies, as outlined in the latest Immigration Levels Plan, which includes a target of 82,000 net new TFWP work permits by 2025.

The removal of additional CRS points for LMIA-based job offers represents a major shift in Canada’s immigration landscape. While this may pose challenges for some candidates, it underscores the government’s efforts to ensure a fair and transparent immigration system. Prospective immigrants are encouraged to explore other pathways and stay updated on further developments in Canadian immigration policies.

