Many individuals are seeking ways to supplement their income through side hustles. With minimal startup costs and technology readily available, it is now easier than ever to begin earning without a significant upfront investment.

Whether you’re looking to save for a special purchase, boost retirement funds, or explore entrepreneurship, side hustles offer flexible opportunities to increase income by offering services online or using existing skills.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, 7 affordable side hustles you can start right now

1. Freelance Writing

This is a flexible side hustle requiring only a computer and internet access. Businesses and blogs frequently hire writers for content like articles, social media posts, and product descriptions. You can start by pitching your services on platforms such as Upwork or Fiverr, or by contacting potential clients directly. With low startup costs, it requires writing, research, and storytelling skills, offering an income potential of £16–£80 per hour depending on experience.

2. Virtual Assistant

Becoming a virtual assistant involves managing tasks such as emails, scheduling, and customer service for businesses, with minimal upfront costs. You can start by offering your services online, requiring strong organisational, communication, and time management skills. The income potential ranges from £12–£40 per hour, depending on the tasks.

3. Social Media Management

Social media management is ideal for those proficient in platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Small businesses often outsource content creation, post scheduling, and audience engagement. With low startup costs, this role demands creativity, social media knowledge, and strategic thinking, offering £16–£60 per hour depending on expertise.

4. Online Tutoring

Online tutoring allows you to teach subjects like mathematics or foreign languages virtually, without needing a teaching degree. With low startup costs, this side hustle requires subject matter expertise and teaching skills, offering an income potential of £12–£32 per hour, depending on the subject.

5. Selling Digital Products

Selling digital products like templates, e-books, or printables on platforms like Etsy allows you to generate passive income after the initial creation. With low upfront costs, it requires creativity, design skills, and product development, with income potential varying based on product demand.

6. Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

Pet sitting and dog walking are flexible side hustles that require no upfront costs. Platforms like Rover and Wag connect you with clients, offering £12–£24 per walk or session. This role demands a love for animals and reliability.

7. Dropshipping

Dropshipping involves setting up an e-commerce store without managing inventory, as suppliers handle stock and shipping. You focus on marketing, earning a margin on sales. With low startup costs, this side hustle requires marketing and e-commerce skills, with income varying based on niche and sales efforts.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

