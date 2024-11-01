22% of potential migrants globally choose the U.S

Global migration data from Gallup indicates that 22 percent of potential migrants globally have indicated interest to migrate to the U.S as at 2023.

This makes the country the most desired destination for potential migrants globally in 2023.

This is up from 2012 figures which indicates that approximately one in five potential migrants (18 percent) or around 170 million adults worldwide named the U.S. as their preferred future residence.

This figure is lower than it was in all the years and the desire to migrate remains higher than it was a decade ago.

However, there is a slight decline in interest, as actual migration levels hit record highs in 2023 for both the U.S. and Canada, the second most desired destination.

Canada has been gaining more momentum as data shows that 9 percent of potential migrants, or about 85 million people worldwide, would like to relocate to Canada.

This analysis period coincides with record migration levels following a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to United Nations estimates. In the 38 wealthy countries that form the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), permanent-type migration in 2022 reached unprecedented levels.

For potential migrants from Africa or Nigeria, this suggests that while the U.S. remains an attractive option, other destinations such as Canada, which attracted 9% of potential migrants, are gaining increased interest.

Read also: Trump assures US migrants graduates of Green Card

Migration trends to Canada

Canada has traditionally been a popular destination for migrants, with its welcoming immigration policies and strong economy.

However, recent changes indicate a shift in this trend.

For instance, the Canadian government recently announced a 20% reduction in immigration for 2025, focusing more on highly skilled workers and reducing the number of low-skilled workers.

This change is partly due to public sentiment and the need to improve healthcare, housing, and social services.

For potential migrants from Africa and Nigeria, these trends and factors mean that while traditional destinations like the U.S. and Canada remain attractive, they may face new challenges and opportunities.

The emphasis on skilled labor in Canada, for example, could benefit those with higher education and professional skills. However, it might also limit opportunities for those in lower-skilled jobs.

Share