Why T-Bills rate at 2-month low is positive for Nigeria’s equities market

The recent yield decline in the fixed income Treasury Bills (T-Bills) instrument triggered by excess liquidity in the financial system holds positive implications for the equities market, BusinessDay findings have shown. After hitting more than 17 months-high at 9.75 percent on May 14, yields on the Federal Government risk-free treasury bills dropped to 8.67 percent…