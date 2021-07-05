Here’s why T-Bill rates are expected to drop further in next 3 months
…rate declines in four successive auctions
Fixed-income investors seeking high-yielding securities in the light of the prevailing developments in the markets might be disappointed in the next two months as market analysts expect rates on Federal Government short-term debt instruments to drop further. A BusinessDay poll of five market analysts reveals expectations for rates on the less risky government Treasury Bills…
