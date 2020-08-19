Why Nasarawa State depends on IGR – Finance Commissioner
The State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Planning, Haruna Adamu Ogbole, made this known in an interview with newsmen on the financial status of the state in Lafia.
“It is not that government is totally grounded, we have IGR in the state that we are leveraging on to run the government.
“The IGR is being driven by economic activities, so the more the economic activities of every month, the higher the IGR we get.
“In February, we raised up to N1.2 billion, but subsequently when the pandemic set in, it dropped to N500 million, and now it is not going to be more than N400 million because economic activities are grounded by the pandemic.