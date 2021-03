New season, new costs While some consider the commencement of the rainy season as “showers of blessings” others might not as they are experiencing the biting/pinching effects of the costs that accompany it. The prices of major food items, such as bags of beans, pepper, tomatoes, eggs amongst others have witnessed a significant surge in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login