If the responsibility of collecting Nigeria’s consumption tax, value-added tax (VAT) is transferred from the Federal Government to states, findings by BusinessDay show that some states with low economic activities will lose out while others with revenue-generating capacity will win. Currently, Section 40 of VAT Act requires that the VAT pool be shared 50 percent…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login