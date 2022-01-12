UK admits attending booze party at Number 10 during covid lockdown as MPs say he should resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered his ‘heartfelt apologies’ after finally admitting he attended a party at No 10 during Covid lockdown.

MPs have called for his resignation.

The Prime Minister responded to claims that a ‘bring your own booze’ party was held in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

At this time, the rest of the country was banned from meeting more than one person outdoors and he is being accused of breaking the rules he made.

Mr Johnson said he believed the gathering to which100 Downing Street staff were invited to by email – ‘technically falls within the guidance’.

He told MPs that he only attended for 25 minutes and ‘believed implicitly that this was a work event’.

Though he added that in hindsight, he ‘should have sent everyone back inside’.

“I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months”, the Prime Minister said.

“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.”

He added: “I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules